KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers. It also provides vaporizer cartridges, heating technologies, batteries, and disposable units; and hydrocarbon gases, including isobutene, n-butane, propane, ethanol, pre-mixes, custom blends, and other solvents. Read More…
Industry, Sector and Symbol
Industry Miscellaneous plastics products
Sub-IndustryCannabis
SectorMulti-Sector Conglomerates
Phone714-243-4311
Debt
Price-To-Earnings
Sales & Book Value
Annual Sales$52.08 million
Profitability
Miscellaneous
Employees202
Next Earnings Date11/27/2019 (Estimated)
OptionableNot Optionable
KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Frequently Asked Questions
What is KushCo's stock symbol?
KushCo trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "KSHB."
How were KushCo's earnings last quarter?
KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July, 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.03 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company's revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. View KushCo's Earnings History.
When is KushCo's next earnings date?
What guidance has KushCo issued on next quarter's earnings?
KushCo updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday, September, 13th. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.51 million.
What price target have analysts set for KSHB?
7 brokerages have issued twelve-month price objectives for KushCo's stock. Their predictions range from $7.00 to $10.00. On average, they expect KushCo's stock price to reach $8.21 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 504.9% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for KushCo.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for KushCo?
7 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for KushCo in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for KushCo.
What are Wall Street analysts saying about KushCo stock?
Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about KushCo stock:
- 1. According to Zacks Investment Research, "KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company's brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. " (10/8/2019)
- 2. Northland Securities analysts commented, "We believe KSHB will continue to benefit from growing & deepening its customer relationships while also cross-selling throughout its customer base as the company continues to power the global cannabis ecosystem. Key Points KSHB reported FQ3 revenues, adjusted EBITDA and EPS of $41.5M, $(7.5)M and $(0.12), which were all ahead of our $40.8M, $(7.6)M and $(0.15) estimates, respectively. Top-line strength in the quarter was driven by attractive sequential growth across the company’s Energy & Natural Products (+9%) product categories. With respect to specific markets, KSHB recognized notable sequential growth across newer recreational markets (MI +164%, MA +85%, ME +28%) as well as more established markets (NV +46%, OR +46%, WA +27%, CO +26%)." (7/10/2019)
Has KushCo been receiving favorable news coverage?
News headlines about KSHB stock have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KushCo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.2 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned headlines about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days. View News Stories for KushCo.
Who are some of KushCo's key competitors?
What other stocks do shareholders of KushCo own?
Who are KushCo's key executives?
KushCo's management team includes the folowing people:
- Mr. Nicholas Kovacevich, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO (Age 33)
- Mr. Christopher Tedford, Chief Financial Officer (Age 46)
- Mr. Rodrigo de Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer
- Mr. Ryan Selewicz, Exec. VP of Technology
- Mr. Arun Kurichety, Exec. VP & Gen. Counsel
How do I buy shares of KushCo?
Shares of KSHB can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is KushCo's stock price today?
One share of KSHB stock can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36.
How big of a company is KushCo?
KushCo has a market capitalization of $145.66 million and generates $52.08 million in revenue each year. The company earns $-10,190,000.00 in net income (profit) each year or ($0.16) on an earnings per share basis. KushCo employs 202 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About KushCo.
What is KushCo's official website?
How can I contact KushCo?
KushCo's mailing address is 11958 MONARCH STREET, GARDEN GROVE CA, 92841. The company can be reached via phone at 714-243-4311 or via email at [email protected]
