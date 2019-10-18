News headlines about KSHB stock have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KushCo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.2 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned headlines about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the next few days. View News Stories for KushCo.