4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
OTCMKTS:NGTF

Nightfood - NGTF Stock Forecast, Price & News

$0.10
+0.00 (+0.40%)
(As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET)
Today's Range
$0.10
$0.14
50-Day Range
$0.09
$0.17
52-Week Range
$0.08
$0.22
Volume
112,200 shs
Average Volume
173,811 shs
Market Capitalization
N/A
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
N/A

NGTF stock logo

About Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive NGTF Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Nightfood and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

NGTF Stock News Headlines

December 22, 2022 | finanznachrichten.de
Stock Day Media: Nightfood Holdings, Inc. Discusses Significance of Emerging Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking Category with The Stock Day Podcast
December 21, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Holdings, Inc. Discusses Significance of Emerging Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking Category with The Stock Day Podcast
December 12, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Producing Full-Size Cookies for Hotel and Airline Amenity Opportunities
December 5, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Sleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Pushes Haagen Dazs in Head-to-Head Hotel Lobby Sales
November 21, 2022 | marketwatch.com
Fast Rising Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snack Pioneer Outsells Ben & Jerry's and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Test: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)
November 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Sleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Outsells Ben & Jerry’s and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Lobby Shop Controlled Test
November 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Announces Production Scheduled for Two New Cookie Flavors: Snoozerdoodle and Date Night Cherry Oat
November 4, 2022 | marketwatch.com
Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks in Growing Demand with Boost from High Traffic Hotel Marketing Program: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)
November 2, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Continues to Capture Strong Share of Hotel Location Ice Cream Pint Sales
October 4, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Ice Cream to be Featured on vCommerce Leader QVC
September 13, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Ice Cream Challenging Leading National Brand in Hotel Pint Sales Just Months Into Launch, According to Impulsify POS Sales Data
August 29, 2022 | benzinga.com
New Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch to go with Multiple Ice Creams as Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks.
August 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Expands Hotel Guest Snack Options With Sleep-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch
July 27, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Raines Recommends Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking to Portfolio of Hotels
July 11, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Cookies to be Gifted at the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers Annual Summit
June 22, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGo
June 13, 2022 | globenewswire.com
Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Cookies Slated for July Production - GlobeNewswire
June 13, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Cookies Slated for July Production
June 6, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on June 8, 2022
May 12, 2022 | streetinsider.com
Snacks Sabotaging Your Sleep? Nightfood Establishes Nighttime Snacking Category - StreetInsider.com
May 11, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Snacks Sabotaging Your Sleep? Nightfood Establishes Nighttime Snacking Category
April 22, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington Hotels
April 21, 2022 | marketwatch.com
Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Expands Distribution with a Sold-Out QVC Segment & National Hotel Rollout
April 18, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
Nightfood nabs Purchase Orders for nationwide hotel launch
April 18, 2022 | nz.finance.yahoo.com
Nightfood Receives Purchase Orders for Nationwide Hotel Launch
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
OTCMKTS
Industry
Packaged Foods
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Consumer Defensive
Current Symbol
OTCMKTS:NGTF
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
1593001
Web
ir.nightfood.com
Phone
(888) 888-6444
Fax
N/A
Employees
1
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
N/A
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
N/A
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
N/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
N/A
Quick Ratio
N/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
N/A
Price / Sales
N/A
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
N/A
Price / Book
N/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
N/A
Free Float
N/A
Market Cap
N/A
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
N/A

Key Executives

  • Mr. Sean Folkson (Age 54)
    Founder, Pres, CEO & Chairman
    Comp: $72k
  • Mr. Mark V. Noffke (Age 67)
    Advisor

Key Competitors

View All Competitors













NGTF Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

How have NGTF shares performed in 2023?

Nightfood's stock was trading at $0.1064 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, NGTF shares have decreased by 5.6% and is now trading at $0.1004.
Are investors shorting Nightfood?

Nightfood saw a decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
What other stocks do shareholders of Nightfood own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Nightfood investors own include Argos Therapeutics (ARGSQ), Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Antares Pharma (ATRS), Novavax (NVAX), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).

What is Nightfood's stock symbol?

Nightfood trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "NGTF."

How do I buy shares of Nightfood?

Shares of NGTF stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
What is Nightfood's stock price today?

One share of NGTF stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10.

How can I contact Nightfood?

Nightfood's mailing address is 500 White Plains Road, Suite 520, TARRYTOWN, NY 10591, United States. The official website for the company is ir.nightfood.com. The company can be reached via phone at (888) 888-6444.

