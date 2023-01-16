OTCMKTS:NGTF Nightfood - NGTF Stock Forecast, Price & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Watchlist Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Nightfood Holdings, Inc. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. $0.10 +0.00 (+0.40%) (As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$0.10▼$0.1450-Day Range$0.09▼$0.1752-Week Range$0.08▼$0.22Volume112,200 shsAverage Volume173,811 shsMarket CapitalizationN/AP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/APrice TargetN/A ProfileChartCompetitorsFinancialsInsider TradesHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort Interest About Nightfood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) StockNightfood Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York. NGTF Stock News HeadlinesDecember 22, 2022 | finanznachrichten.deStock Day Media: Nightfood Holdings, Inc. Discusses Significance of Emerging Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking Category with The Stock Day PodcastDecember 21, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Holdings, Inc. Discusses Significance of Emerging Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking Category with The Stock Day PodcastDecember 12, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Producing Full-Size Cookies for Hotel and Airline Amenity OpportunitiesDecember 5, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Pushes Haagen Dazs in Head-to-Head Hotel Lobby SalesNovember 21, 2022 | marketwatch.comFast Rising Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snack Pioneer Outsells Ben & Jerry's and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Test: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)November 16, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSleep-Friendly Nightfood Ice Cream Outsells Ben & Jerry's and Baskin Robbins in Hotel Lobby Shop Controlled TestNovember 8, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Announces Production Scheduled for Two New Cookie Flavors: Snoozerdoodle and Date Night Cherry OatNovember 4, 2022 | marketwatch.comSleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks in Growing Demand with Boost from High Traffic Hotel Marketing Program: Nightfood, Inc. (Stock Symbol: NGTF)November 2, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Continues to Capture Strong Share of Hotel Location Ice Cream Pint SalesOctober 4, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Ice Cream to be Featured on vCommerce Leader QVCSeptember 13, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Ice Cream Challenging Leading National Brand in Hotel Pint Sales Just Months Into Launch, According to Impulsify POS Sales DataAugust 29, 2022 | benzinga.comNew Chocolate Chip Cookie Launch to go with Multiple Ice Creams as Hotels Wake up to Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacks.August 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Expands Hotel Guest Snack Options With Sleep-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie LaunchJuly 27, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comRaines Recommends Nightfood Sleep-Friendly Nighttime Snacking to Portfolio of HotelsJuly 11, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Cookies to be Gifted at the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators & Developers Annual SummitJune 22, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Adds Hotel Distribution with Managed Lobby Markets Provider GrabScanGoJune 13, 2022 | globenewswire.comNightfood Sleep-Friendly Cookies Slated for July Production - GlobeNewswireJune 13, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Sleep-Friendly Cookies Slated for July ProductionJune 6, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on June 8, 2022May 12, 2022 | streetinsider.comSnacks Sabotaging Your Sleep? Nightfood Establishes Nighttime Snacking Category - StreetInsider.comMay 11, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comSnacks Sabotaging Your Sleep? Nightfood Establishes Nighttime Snacking CategoryApril 22, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comNightfood Secures "Recommended Brand" Status With Remington HotelsApril 21, 2022 | marketwatch.comNightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Expands Distribution with a Sold-Out QVC Segment & National Hotel RolloutApril 18, 2022 | seekingalpha.comNightfood nabs Purchase Orders for nationwide hotel launchApril 18, 2022 | nz.finance.yahoo.comNightfood Receives Purchase Orders for Nationwide Hotel LaunchSee More Headlines View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart 30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart Email Address Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeOTCMKTS Industry Packaged Foods Sub-IndustryN/A SectorConsumer Defensive Current SymbolOTCMKTS:NGTF CUSIPN/A CIK1593001 Webir.nightfood.com Phone(888) 888-6444FaxN/AEmployees1Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Pretax MarginN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/A Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current RatioN/A Quick RatioN/A Sales & Book Value Annual SalesN/A Price / SalesN/A Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book ValueN/A Price / BookN/AMiscellaneous Outstanding SharesN/AFree FloatN/AMarket CapN/A OptionableNot Optionable BetaN/A Key ExecutivesMr. Sean Folkson (Age 54)Founder, Pres, CEO & Chairman Comp: $72kMr. Mark V. Noffke (Age 67)Advisor Key Competitors1PM IndustriesOTCMKTS:OPMZAmincorOTCMKTS:AMNCApotheca BiosciencesOTCMKTS:PCFPARIAKE JAPANOTCMKTS:AKEJFAryztaOTCMKTS:ARZTFView All Competitors NGTF Stock - Frequently Asked Questions How have NGTF shares performed in 2023? Nightfood's stock was trading at $0.1064 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, NGTF shares have decreased by 5.6% and is now trading at $0.1004. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. Are investors shorting Nightfood? Nightfood saw a decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. View Nightfood's Short Interest. What other stocks do shareholders of Nightfood own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Nightfood investors own include Argos Therapeutics (ARGSQ), Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Antares Pharma (ATRS), Novavax (NVAX), Cara Therapeutics (CARA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). What is Nightfood's stock symbol? Nightfood trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "NGTF." How do I buy shares of Nightfood? Shares of NGTF stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. Compare Top Brokerages Here. What is Nightfood's stock price today? One share of NGTF stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10. How can I contact Nightfood? Nightfood's mailing address is 500 White Plains Road, Suite 520, TARRYTOWN, NY 10591, United States. 