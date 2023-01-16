S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
New Years, New Ways To Trade! (Ad)pixel
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
New Years, New Ways To Trade! (Ad)pixel
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
New Years, New Ways To Trade! (Ad)pixel
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023 
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
New Years, New Ways To Trade! (Ad)pixel
Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
OTCMKTS:SLGD

Scott's Liquid Gold - SLGD Stock Forecast, Price & News

$0.29
+0.11 (+60.61%)
(As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$0.28
$0.29
50-Day Range
$0.18
$0.30
52-Week Range
$0.18
$1.35
Volume
10,300 shs
Average Volume
10,833 shs
Market Capitalization
N/A
P/E Ratio
N/A
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
N/A

SLGD stock logo

About Scott's Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc., together its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name. The Health and Beauty Care Products segment provides skin care products under the Alpha brand; and hair care products under the Prell and Denorex brands. It sells its products through sales force and independent distributors to mass merchandisers, drugstores, supermarkets, hardware stores, e-commerce retailers, and other retail outlets, as well as to wholesale distributors. Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive SLGD Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

SLGD Stock News Headlines

January 14, 2023 | nypost.com
MacKenzie Scott’s second husband, Dan Jewett, not seeking spousal support from Jeff Bezos’ ex
January 13, 2023 | cnbc.com
FTX has recovered $5 billion worth of 'liquid' assets, lawyers say
January 16, 2023 | Crowdability (Ad)
Netflix for 50 Cents?!
While most folks are sitting on huge stock market losses… A secret group of investors are STILL making huge gains. But not by shorting stocks, buying options, or anything crazy… Instead, they’re using something we call “The Shadow Market.”
January 13, 2023 | nypost.com
MacKenzie Scott, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, finalizes second divorce
August 28, 2022 | reuters.com
Scotts Liquid Gold Inc
August 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
CORRECTING and REPLACING Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
April 5, 2022 | uk.investing.com
Executives Buy Around $1M Of 4 Penny Stocks
March 31, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2021 Results
January 16, 2023 | Crowdability (Ad)
Netflix for 50 Cents?!
While most folks are sitting on huge stock market losses… A secret group of investors are STILL making huge gains. But not by shorting stocks, buying options, or anything crazy… Instead, they’re using something we call “The Shadow Market.”
March 29, 2022 | ca.finance.yahoo.com
Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (SLGD)
December 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.com
Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Sale of Dryel Brand
November 2, 2021 | finance.yahoo.com
Solid Power Announces Kevin Paprzycki as Chief Financial Officer, Jon Jacobs as Chief Marketing Officer
October 18, 2021 | finance.yahoo.com
Scott’s Liquid Gold Announces Management Team
July 16, 2021 | msn.com
Victoria records SIX new Covid cases on its first day of lockdown - as worrying alert for packed MCG bar sparks fears restrictions will be extended for MONTHS and protesters ...
July 14, 2021 | msn.com
State of origin: is the Morrison government picking favourites for COVID relief?
July 6, 2021 | marketwatch.com
Pecan Oil Market Analysis 2021: Key Players, Growth Insights, Drivers and Trends Forecast To 2027
June 29, 2021 | bloomberg.com
The Family Behind the Covid Bleach Cure Was Making a Fortune
April 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.com
Mark Goldstein to Retire as Scott’s Liquid Gold CEO and Chairman
March 31, 2021 | benzinga.com
Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
March 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.com
Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results
March 9, 2021 | msn.com
Kitchen extension ideas – inspiration and expert design advice
February 26, 2021 | msn.com
A state apart: Mark McGowan's pandemic performance taps into WA's separatist past
December 11, 2020 | msn.com
10 Best Fertilizer Lawns
October 12, 2020 | seekingalpha.com
Scott's Liquid Gold Q3 preliminary revenue update, figures heavily impacted by Covid-19 led shortages
October 12, 2020 | benzinga.com
Scott's Liquid Gold Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Third Quarter – Sales Impacted by Covid-driven Shortages
October 1, 2020 | uk.finance.yahoo.com
Johnson & Johnson Enter Final Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial with 60,000 Volunteers - ResearchAndMarkets.com
August 11, 2020 | benzinga.com
Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
See More Headlines
Receive SLGD Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

SLGD Company Calendar

Last Earnings
11/14/2022
Today
1/16/2023
Next Earnings (Estimated)
3/30/2023
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
OTCMKTS
Industry
Personal Products
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Consumer Goods
Current Symbol
OTCMKTS:SLGD
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
88000
Web
www.scottsliquidgold.com
Phone
(303) 373-4860
Fax
N/A
Employees
27
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
N/A
Trailing P/E Ratio
N/A
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
N/A
Net Margins
N/A
Pretax Margin
N/A
Return on Equity
N/A
Return on Assets
N/A

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
N/A
Current Ratio
N/A
Quick Ratio
N/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
N/A
Price / Sales
N/A
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
N/A
Book Value
N/A
Price / Book
N/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
N/A
Free Float
N/A
Market Cap
N/A
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
N/A

Key Executives

  • Ms. Tisha Pedrazzini (Age 47)
    Pres, Principal Exec. Officer & Director
    Comp: $234.82k
  • Mr. David M. Arndt (Age 39)
    CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & Corp. Sec.
    Comp: $180.17k
  • Mr. Michael B. Hyman (Age 67)
    Exec. VP of Sales
    Comp: $262.82k

Key Competitors

View All Competitors













SLGD Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

How have SLGD shares performed in 2023?

Scott's Liquid Gold's stock was trading at $0.2223 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, SLGD stock has increased by 30.4% and is now trading at $0.2899.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

Are investors shorting Scott's Liquid Gold?

Scott's Liquid Gold saw a increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
View Scott's Liquid Gold's Short Interest.

When is Scott's Liquid Gold's next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 30th 2023.
View our SLGD earnings forecast.

How were Scott's Liquid Gold's earnings last quarter?

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November, 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.28 million during the quarter.

What other stocks do shareholders of Scott's Liquid Gold own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Scott's Liquid Gold investors own include Charles Schwab (SCHW), Boston Scientific (BSX), Eaton (ETN), FormFactor (FORM), Frontier Communications (FTR), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Outfront Media (OUT), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).

What is Scott's Liquid Gold's stock symbol?

Scott's Liquid Gold trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "SLGD."

How do I buy shares of Scott's Liquid Gold?

Shares of SLGD stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Scott's Liquid Gold's stock price today?

One share of SLGD stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29.

How can I contact Scott's Liquid Gold?

Scott's Liquid Gold's mailing address is 4880 Havana St, DENVER, CO 80239-2402, United States. The official website for the company is www.scottsliquidgold.com. The company can be reached via phone at (303) 373-4860.

This page (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was last updated on 1/16/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff