OTCMKTS:SLGD Scott's Liquid Gold - SLGD Stock Forecast, Price & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Watchlist Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. Log In and Add $0.29 +0.11 (+60.61%) (As of 01/13/2023 08:57 PM ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$0.28▼$0.2950-Day Range$0.18▼$0.3052-Week Range$0.18▼$1.35Volume10,300 shsAverage Volume10,833 shsMarket CapitalizationN/AP/E RatioN/ADividend YieldN/APrice TargetN/A ProfileChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesHeadlinesSEC FilingsShort Interest About Scott's Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) StockScott's Liquid Gold-Inc., together its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name. The Health and Beauty Care Products segment provides skin care products under the Alpha brand; and hair care products under the Prell and Denorex brands. It sells its products through sales force and independent distributors to mass merchandisers, drugstores, supermarkets, hardware stores, e-commerce retailers, and other retail outlets, as well as to wholesale distributors. Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.Read More Receive SLGD Stock News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. Email Address SLGD Stock News HeadlinesJanuary 14, 2023 | nypost.comMacKenzie Scott’s second husband, Dan Jewett, not seeking spousal support from Jeff Bezos’ exJanuary 13, 2023 | cnbc.comFTX has recovered $5 billion worth of 'liquid' assets, lawyers sayJanuary 16, 2023 | Crowdability (Ad)Netflix for 50 Cents?!While most folks are sitting on huge stock market losses… A secret group of investors are STILL making huge gains. But not by shorting stocks, buying options, or anything crazy… Instead, they’re using something we call “The Shadow Market.”January 13, 2023 | nypost.comMacKenzie Scott, Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, finalizes second divorceAugust 28, 2022 | reuters.comScotts Liquid Gold IncAugust 15, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comCORRECTING and REPLACING Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Second Quarter ResultsApril 5, 2022 | uk.investing.comExecutives Buy Around $1M Of 4 Penny StocksMarch 31, 2022 | finance.yahoo.comScott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2021 ResultsJanuary 16, 2023 | Crowdability (Ad)Netflix for 50 Cents?!While most folks are sitting on huge stock market losses… A secret group of investors are STILL making huge gains. But not by shorting stocks, buying options, or anything crazy… Instead, they’re using something we call “The Shadow Market.”March 29, 2022 | ca.finance.yahoo.comScott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (SLGD)December 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.comScott’s Liquid Gold Announces Sale of Dryel BrandNovember 2, 2021 | finance.yahoo.comSolid Power Announces Kevin Paprzycki as Chief Financial Officer, Jon Jacobs as Chief Marketing OfficerOctober 18, 2021 | finance.yahoo.comScott’s Liquid Gold Announces Management TeamJuly 16, 2021 | msn.comVictoria records SIX new Covid cases on its first day of lockdown - as worrying alert for packed MCG bar sparks fears restrictions will be extended for MONTHS and protesters ...July 14, 2021 | msn.comState of origin: is the Morrison government picking favourites for COVID relief?July 6, 2021 | marketwatch.comPecan Oil Market Analysis 2021: Key Players, Growth Insights, Drivers and Trends Forecast To 2027June 29, 2021 | bloomberg.comThe Family Behind the Covid Bleach Cure Was Making a FortuneApril 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.comMark Goldstein to Retire as Scott’s Liquid Gold CEO and ChairmanMarch 31, 2021 | benzinga.comScott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 ResultsMarch 29, 2021 | finance.yahoo.comScott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 ResultsMarch 9, 2021 | msn.comKitchen extension ideas – inspiration and expert design adviceFebruary 26, 2021 | msn.comA state apart: Mark McGowan's pandemic performance taps into WA's separatist pastDecember 11, 2020 | msn.com10 Best Fertilizer LawnsOctober 12, 2020 | seekingalpha.comScott's Liquid Gold Q3 preliminary revenue update, figures heavily impacted by Covid-19 led shortagesOctober 12, 2020 | benzinga.comScott's Liquid Gold Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Third Quarter – Sales Impacted by Covid-driven ShortagesOctober 1, 2020 | uk.finance.yahoo.comJohnson & Johnson Enter Final Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial with 60,000 Volunteers - ResearchAndMarkets.comAugust 11, 2020 | benzinga.comScott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Second Quarter ResultsSee More Headlines View Price History Chart DataSkip Price History Chart 30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart Receive SLGD Stock News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. Email Address SLGD Company Calendar Last Earnings11/14/2022Today1/16/2023Next Earnings (Estimated)3/30/2023Get Stock AlertsIndustry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeOTCMKTS Industry Personal Products Sub-IndustryN/A SectorConsumer Goods Current SymbolOTCMKTS:SLGD CUSIPN/A CIK88000 Webwww.scottsliquidgold.com Phone(303) 373-4860FaxN/AEmployees27Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Trailing P/E RatioN/A Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Pretax MarginN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/A Debt Debt-to-Equity RatioN/A Current RatioN/A Quick RatioN/A Sales & Book Value Annual SalesN/A Price / SalesN/A Cash FlowN/A Price / Cash FlowN/A Book ValueN/A Price / BookN/AMiscellaneous Outstanding SharesN/AFree FloatN/AMarket CapN/A OptionableNot Optionable BetaN/A Key ExecutivesMs. Tisha Pedrazzini (Age 47)Pres, Principal Exec. Officer & Director Comp: $234.82kMr. David M. Arndt (Age 39)CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, Treasurer & Corp. Sec. Comp: $180.17kMr. Michael B. Hyman (Age 67)Exec. VP of Sales Comp: $262.82kKey CompetitorsHot Mama's FoodsOTCMKTS:HOTFParadiseOTCMKTS:PARFRémy CointreauOTCMKTS:REMYFSteviaOTCMKTS:STEVCCA IndustriesNYSEAMERICAN:CAWView All Competitors SLGD Stock - Frequently Asked Questions How have SLGD shares performed in 2023? Scott's Liquid Gold's stock was trading at $0.2223 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, SLGD stock has increased by 30.4% and is now trading at $0.2899. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. Are investors shorting Scott's Liquid Gold? Scott's Liquid Gold saw a increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. View Scott's Liquid Gold's Short Interest. When is Scott's Liquid Gold's next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, March 30th 2023. View our SLGD earnings forecast. How were Scott's Liquid Gold's earnings last quarter? Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November, 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.28 million during the quarter. What other stocks do shareholders of Scott's Liquid Gold own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Scott's Liquid Gold investors own include Charles Schwab (SCHW), Boston Scientific (BSX), Eaton (ETN), FormFactor (FORM), Frontier Communications (FTR), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Outfront Media (OUT), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). What is Scott's Liquid Gold's stock symbol? Scott's Liquid Gold trades on the OTCMKTS under the ticker symbol "SLGD." How do I buy shares of Scott's Liquid Gold? Shares of SLGD stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. Compare Top Brokerages Here. What is Scott's Liquid Gold's stock price today? One share of SLGD stock can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29. How can I contact Scott's Liquid Gold? Scott's Liquid Gold's mailing address is 4880 Havana St, DENVER, CO 80239-2402, United States. The official website for the company is www.scottsliquidgold.com. The company can be reached via phone at (303) 373-4860. This page (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was last updated on 1/16/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff Get 30 Days of MarketBeat All Access Free Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools: Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio. Stock Ideas and Recommendations Get daily stock ideas from top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report. Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis. Start Your 30-Day Free Trial Sign in to your free account to enjoy these benefits In-depth profiles and analysis for 20,000 public companies. Real-time analyst ratings, insider transactions, earnings data, and more. Our daily ratings and market update email newsletter. Sign in to your free account to enjoy all that MarketBeat has to offer. Sign In Create Account Your Email Address: Your Password: or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google Forgot your password? Your Email Address: Choose a Password: Create My Account (Free) or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google By creating a free account, you agree to our terms of service. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.