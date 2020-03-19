TSE:T - TELUS Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding TELUS Co. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. C$22.55 +1.57 (+7.48 %) (As of 03/19/2020 04:00 PM ET) Add Compare Today's RangeC$20.72Now: C$22.55▼C$22.7850-Day RangeC$40.63MA: C$51.08▼C$55.3552-Week RangeC$18.55Now: C$22.55▼C$27.74Volume5.02 million shsAverage Volume3.62 million shsMarket CapitalizationC$28.68 billionP/E Ratio7.78Dividend Yield5.55%BetaN/A ProfileAnalyst RatingsAdvanced ChartDividendEarningsHeadlinesOptions ChainSocial Media TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions. It has 13.4 million subscriber connections, including 9.2 million wireless subscribers, 1.9 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.2 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.Read More Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange TSE Industry Telecom Services Sub-IndustryN/A SectorCommunication Services Current SymbolTSE:T Previous Symbol CUSIPN/A CIKN/A Webhttp://www.telus.com/ Phone+1-604-6978044Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio174.66 Current Ratio0.78 Quick Ratio0.60Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E Ratio7.78 Forward P/E Ratio7.25 P/E Growth2.09 Sales & Book Value Annual SalesC$14.59 billion Price / Sales1.97 Cash FlowC$0.49 per share Price / Cash Flow46.01 Book ValueC$17.44 per share Price / Book1.29Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)N/A Net IncomeN/A Net MarginsN/A Return on EquityN/A Return on AssetsN/AMiscellaneous Employees58,000 Outstanding Shares1,271,965,000Market CapC$28.68 billion Next Earnings Date5/14/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable TSX:T Rates by TradingView TELUS (TSE:T) Frequently Asked Questions What is TELUS's stock symbol? TELUS trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol "T." How often does TELUS pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for TELUS? TELUS declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.582 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. View TELUS's Dividend History. When is TELUS's next earnings date? TELUS is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, May 14th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for TELUS. What price target have analysts set for T? 5 analysts have issued 1-year target prices for TELUS's shares. Their forecasts range from C$49.00 to C$61.00. On average, they expect TELUS's stock price to reach C$54.45 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 141.5% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for TELUS. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for TELUS? 5 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for TELUS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for TELUS. Has TELUS been receiving favorable news coverage? Media stories about T stock have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of -3.4 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the company a news buzz of 10.0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company's share price in the near future. View News Stories for TELUS. Who are some of TELUS's key competitors? Some companies that are related to TELUS include Deutsche Telekom (DTE), BCE (BCE), Telstra (TLS), Vodafone Group (VOD), Rogers Communications (RCI.B), BT Group - CLASS A (BT.A), Shaw Communications (SJR.B), Spark New Zealand (SPK), Telefonica Deutschland (O2D), Rogers Communications (RCI.A), Quebecor (QBR.B), Cogeco Communications (CCA), United Internet (UTDI), 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) and Inmarsat (ISAT). What other stocks do shareholders of TELUS own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other TELUS investors own include BCE (BCE), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Enbridge (ENB), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Manulife Financial (MFC), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Suncor Energy (SU), Fortis (FTS) and Canadian National Railway (CNR). Who are TELUS's key executives? TELUS's management team includes the following people: Mr. Darren Entwistle, Pres, CEO & Director (Age 55)Mr. Doug French, Exec. VP & CFOMr. Eros Spadotto, Exec. VP of Technology Strategy & Bus. TransformationMr. Josh Blair, Exec. VP, Group Pres & Chief Corp. OfficerMr. Ian McMillan, Investor Relations How do I buy shares of TELUS? Shares of T and other Canadian stocks can be purchased through online brokerage accounts that support trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Brokers that permit trading on the TSX include Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, PennTrade, and Charles Schwab. What is TELUS's stock price today? One share of T stock can currently be purchased for approximately C$22.55. How big of a company is TELUS? TELUS has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and generates C$14.59 billion in revenue each year. TELUS employs 58,000 workers across the globe. View Additional Information About TELUS. What is TELUS's official website? The official website for TELUS is http://www.telus.com/. How can I contact TELUS? TELUS's mailing address is 510 Georgia St W 7th Floor, VANCOUVER, BC V6B 0M3, Canada. The company can be reached via phone at +1-604-6978044. This page was last updated on 3/19/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff