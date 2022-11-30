S&P 500   3,941.67 (-0.40%)
DOW   33,612.22 (-0.71%)
QQQ   280.10 (-0.17%)
AAPL   140.84 (-0.23%)
MSFT   241.88 (+0.64%)
META   111.26 (+1.64%)
GOOGL   96.15 (+1.01%)
AMZN   91.80 (-0.67%)
TSLA   181.21 (+0.21%)
NVDA   157.13 (+0.47%)
NIO   12.23 (+16.48%)
BABA   86.84 (+8.74%)
AMD   72.99 (-0.55%)
T   18.92 (-0.47%)
MU   54.28 (-1.52%)
CGC   3.40 (-0.58%)
F   13.50 (-1.82%)
GE   83.42 (-2.61%)
DIS   94.16 (-0.56%)
AMC   7.06 (-4.98%)
PYPL   75.51 (-2.74%)
PFE   49.20 (-0.59%)
NFLX   288.95 (+2.84%)
19 injured in ethane explosion in southern Mexico

Wed., November 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz said 19 people were injured where a pipeline carrying ethane gas exploded.

The Veracruz state civil defense office said most of the people injured in the explosion Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce suffered first-degree burns.

As of Wednesday, the government-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant in Agua Dulce. The office said company personnel were working to control the fire.

Ethane is a gas usually produced as a by-product of oil refining. Video of the scene shows towering flames erupting from the area.

