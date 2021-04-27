A weak start on Wall Street pulls S&P 500 below record high

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | The Associated Press


People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a new record as investors looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting for assurance interest rates will be kept ultra-low. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading Tuesday as investors pored over the latest batch of company earnings.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged and the Nasdaq was down 0.3%. The S&P 500 index is trading just below the record high it reached a day earlier.

UPS soared 11% after reporting another surge in delivery volumes as well as profits that came in well ahead of what investors were expecting.

Tesla, whose stock has been soaring over the past year, fell 4% despite reporting stronger sales of electric vehicles.

General Electric fell 3% after the troubled industrial giant reported a double-digit drop in revenue and a quarter loss, as the company continues to struggle in its turnaround plan. GE's stock has been volatile this year, soaring as much as 80%.

This will be the busiest week for earnings so far this season. Investors expect U.S. corporate results due out this week to show stronger profits as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and as consumer spending strengthens.

The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting Tuesday. Investors expect the U.S. central bank to keep its key lending rate close to zero and inject more money into the financial system through bond purchases.

Also in Washington, Wall Street will be paying attention to President Joe Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The speech is expected to lay out several parts of President Biden's agenda, which will include increased infrastructure spending, likely higher taxes on the wealthy as well as higher funding for government programs.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors

2020 has created a real-life movie script that many production companies could have only dreamed of. But that dream has been a nightmare for many of the world’s leading entertainment stocks. Movie theaters and live entertainment venues remain shut down. The words “pent-up demand” have never resonated more. Consumers are desperate for ways to be entertained.

That may make it an odd time to consider looking at entertainment stocks. But that would be a mistake. In fact, some entertainment stocks have been among the biggest pandemic winners. This is a trend that is likely to continue as the holidays arrive. The phrase “home for the holidays” is likely to have a new meaning this year. That means consumers will still be looking for ways to be entertained. And now is the time for you to prepare your portfolio for that move.

To be clear, the novel coronavirus was not due to poor management from any company. And you can bet that in the future, many companies will leave some room in their balance sheet for future “acts of God.” But in the meantime, some entertainment stocks have been pandemic winners. And that means they will likely continue to be winners as long as the pandemic lingers.

View the "7 Entertainment Stocks That Are Still Delighting Investors".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)1.4$710.37-3.8%N/A1,426.45Hold$372.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.