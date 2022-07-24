50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

The strike is planned to begin Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois, after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union voted down the contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“We cannot accept a contract that is not fair and equitable, as this company continues to make billions of dollars each year off the backs of our hardworking members,” the union said.

Boing said in a statement that the Chicago-based company is disappointed in the vote, but it will now use its “contingency plan to support continuity of operations in the event of a strike.”

A Boeing spokesman said the company's contract offer included competitive raises and a generous retirement plan that included Boeing matching employee contributions to their retirement plan up to 10% of their pay.

Boeing is expected to give an update on its finances this week when it releases its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Boeing reported a $1.2 billion loss in the first quarter, but just last week the company announced that Delta Air Lines had ordered 100 of its 737 airplanes.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
1.991 of 5 stars		$158.16-2.0%N/A-19.12Moderate Buy$219.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.