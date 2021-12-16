S&P 500   4,668.67 (-0.87%)
DOW   35,897.64 (-0.08%)
QQQ   387.11 (-2.50%)
AAPL   172.41 (-3.84%)
MSFT   325.29 (-2.80%)
FB   335.00 (-1.95%)
GOOGL   2,888.36 (-1.38%)
AMZN   3,376.70 (-2.58%)
TSLA   923.00 (-5.43%)
NVDA   284.00 (-6.76%)
BABA   120.17 (-1.88%)
NIO   30.08 (-2.31%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.29%)
AMD   138.64 (-5.37%)
MU   82.69 (-3.47%)
GE   92.53 (+0.49%)
T   23.69 (+6.86%)
F   20.39 (+0.99%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.06%)
PFE   61.21 (+4.10%)
AMC   24.54 (-0.49%)
ACB   5.72 (-1.04%)
BA   191.00 (-2.27%)
Adobe, Lennar fall; Accenture, Valero rise

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Adobe Inc., down $64.24 to $566.09.

The software maker gave investors a disappointing forecast.

Accenture Plc., up $25.30 to $400.60.

The consulting company raised its revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Synchrony Financial, up 90 cents to $47.62.

The consumer credit company added $1 billion to its stock buyback program.

Lennar Corp., down $4.63 to $108.46.

Investors were disappointed by the homebuilder's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Nordson Corp., down $20.27 to $248.85.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Blue Bird Corp., down 58 cents to $15.49.

The school bus maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Jabil Circuit Inc., up 67 cents to $64.45.

The electronics manufacturer's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up 51 cents to $68.75.

Crude oil prides rose and pushed energy stocks higher.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Blue Bird (BLBD)2.2$15.51-3.5%N/A29.83Buy$26.00
Lennar (LEN)3.0$108.50-4.1%0.92%8.23Buy$116.93
Valero Energy (VLO)3.4$68.72+0.7%5.70%-63.05Buy$87.83
