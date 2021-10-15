S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains
S&P 500   4,438.26
DOW   34,912.56
QQQ   367.35
3 Cryptocurrency Comeback Stocks to Buy Now
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Should You Buy the Post-Earnings Rally in ESports Entertainment?
3 Mid Cap Dividend Growers Worth Buying
Can High Yield Oil-Dri Shake Off Its Inflation Woes?
Bank profits soar, helped by merger frenzy, fewer bad loans
Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

After Alitalia's demise, ITA launches with new look, logo

Friday, October 15, 2021 | The Associated Press


Fabio Lazzerini, left, CEO of new national carrier ITA, poses with President Alfredo Altavilla during the presentation in Rome, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Italy’s new national carrier ITA made its inaugural flight Friday and unveiled its new name and logo, recycling the red-white-and-green brand of its Alitalia origins but trying to chart a new future. ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched Friday after the bankrupt Alitalia made its last flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s new national airline ITA flew its inaugural flights Friday and unveiled its brand and logo, recycling the red, white and green of its Alitalia origins as it tries to chart a new future for the troubled sector.

ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched after the bankrupt Alitalia landed its final flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history that has been marred in recent years by a series of financial crises.

The runup to Alitalia's formal demise was marked by protests and strikes because the much smaller ITA Airways is only hiring around a quarter of Alitalia's more than 10,000 employees.

ITA planes will be royal blue with Alitalia’s trademark “tricolore” on the tail. The Italian national sports team colors are blue, and company officials said Friday that the color scheme chosen for the new aircraft aims to make ITA “azzurri” — the team nickname — too.

Even though ITA paid 90 million euros (over $104 million) for the rights to the Alitalia brand and website, the new airline is called ITA Airways and has its own website and a new frequent-flier program, called “Volare” (“Fly”).

Should you invest $1,000 in right now?

Before you consider , you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and wasn't on the list.

While currently has a "" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.