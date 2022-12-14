S&P 500   4,048.84 (+0.73%)
DOW   34,354.07 (+0.72%)
QQQ   290.34 (+0.59%)
AAPL   145.65 (+0.12%)
MSFT   260.80 (+1.51%)
META   123.51 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   96.27 (+0.67%)
AMZN   93.03 (+0.58%)
TSLA   157.00 (-2.45%)
NVDA   179.96 (-0.42%)
NIO   12.35 (+0.32%)
BABA   90.71 (-0.77%)
AMD   71.11 (-0.75%)
T   19.01 (-0.58%)
MU   55.48 (+0.43%)
CGC   2.83 (-2.75%)
F   13.72 (+1.11%)
GE   82.98 (+0.12%)
DIS   94.92 (+0.23%)
AMC   5.82 (+1.75%)
PFE   54.59 (+2.86%)
PYPL   73.74 (+0.05%)
NFLX   323.58 (+1.01%)
AIG subsidiary files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Wed., December 14, 2022 | The Associated Press
A subsidiary of insurer American International Group Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

AIG Financial Products Corp. made the filing Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and plans to reorganize. AIG said in a regulatory filing that the reorganization won't have a material impact on its consolidated balance sheets or those of Corebridge Financial Inc.

AIG Financial Products has no material operations or businesses and no employees.

The reorganization will complete AIG's winding down of AIG Financial Products, which it's been working on since the 2008 financial crisis.

AIG was slammed by the deterioration in the credit markets in 2008 amid concerns that complex, structured investments it insured would increasingly default. Its problems did not come from its traditional insurance subsidiaries, but instead from its financial services operations, and primarily its insurance of mortgage-backed securities and other risky debt against default.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
American International Group (AIG)
3.0113 of 5 stars		$63.81+0.4%2.01%3.80Hold$63.20
