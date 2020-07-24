Airbus moves to end 16 years of litigation, end US tariffs

In this June 17, 2015 file photo, an Airbus A350 performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. European planemaker Airbus says it is taking the last step to end 16 years of litigation with the United States at the World Trade Organization. The manufacturer said it will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal and unfair to rival Boeing. The Trump administration used the case as justification to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European exports. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
European planemaker Airbus says it is taking the last step to end 16 years of litigation with the United States at the World Trade Organization over subsidies.
The manufacturer said it will end a system of financial support from France and Spain that the WTO had deemed illegal and unfair to rival Boeing. The Trump administration used the case as justification to slap tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European exports.
The U.S. tariffs covered not only Airbus planes but also a range of typical European exports, from gouda cheese to single-malt whiskey.
The Airbus case centers on so-called launch aid from European countries that WTO judges ruled had impeded sales for aircraft from Boeing in the twin-aisle and very large aircraft markets.
Airbus said Friday that it had agreed to make changes to this system of financial support.
“After 16 years of litigation at the World Trade Organisation, this is the final step to stop the long-standing dispute and removes any justification for U.S. tariffs,” the company said.
A WTO official said the trade body hasn't received any communication from the European Union on this matter, and declined to comment further.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now
During times of market volatility, investors are looking to get return anywhere they can. One approach is to find cheap stocks (i.e. stocks that trade for less than $10). It’s not surprising that many of the cheap stocks can be found on Robinhood. This trading app is popular among millennial investors. And those investors are willing to speculate on cheap stocks.
And it’s easy to see why. Buying 100 shares of a stock that is trading for $5 can seem to be a wise investment if the stock moves higher. After all, if the stock price increases just $1, investors can see a 20% gain.
But that is not always the case. In fact, it’s not usually the case. The trap that some investors fall into is believing that these stocks can be the next Amazon or Apple. And while they do offer a potential reward, they also carry significant risk. It’s important to remember that when a stock is selling for less than $10, there’s usually a reason. And in some cases, it means the stock is under selling pressure.
This is one time when it’s important to remember that inexpensive does not necessarily mean the stock is a good value. However, there are some quality stocks that can be found in the bargain bin. And for many of these stocks, the value is found in a solid dividend that can reward income investors.
View the "8 Stocks Under $10 and On Sale Right Now".