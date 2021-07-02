Alector, Virgin Galactic rise; Arrowhead, Boeing fall

Friday, July 2, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alector Inc., up $12.80 to $35.21.

The biotechnology company is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop treatments for diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $44.94.

The spaceflight company's next test flight is scheduled for July 11 and will include founder Richard Branson.

J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc., up $1.54 to $13.80.

The upscale restaurant operator is being bought by SPB Hospitality for about $220 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $21.83 to $63.13.

The pharmaceutical company is pausing a study on a potential cystic fibrosis treatment.

Boeing Co., down $3.05 to $236.68.

One of the airplane maker's 737 cargo planes reportedly made an emergency landing in Hawaii because of engine trouble.

Citigroup Inc., down 60 cents to $70.41.

Banks were weighed down by falling bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down 31 cents to $52.77.

The Transportation Department will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if they aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough.

Tesla Inc., up 98 cents to $678.90.

Tesla delivered 201,250 electric vehicles in the second quarter as it overcame a global computer chip shortage.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA


7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency

The Cryptocurrency Market Is About To Boil Over

The cryptocurrency was quiet for years, but it’s starting to boil over once again. With the price of Bitcoin up 550%, it certainly seems like the sky is the limit.

Whether or not you choose to trade Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, it is important to understand what it is and the trends driving it.

The bottom line, however, is that the world’s money is flowing onto the blockchain, and the use of cryptocurrency is growing at an exponential rate.

View the "7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)1.4$677.97+0.0%N/A677.97Hold$457.23
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)1.6$63.13-25.7%N/A-59.00Buy$88.42
Alector (ALEC)0.9$35.38+57.9%N/A-13.77Buy$32.75
Citigroup (C)2.5$70.41-0.8%2.90%9.26Buy$77.17
The Boeing (BA)1.3$236.74-1.2%N/A-11.51Hold$257.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.