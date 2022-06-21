Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

×
S&P 500   3,762.88 (+2.40%)
DOW   30,459.43 (+1.91%)
QQQ   281.89 (+2.62%)
AAPL   135.76 (+3.19%)
MSFT   253.10 (+2.20%)
META   159.19 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,238.96 (+4.48%)
AMZN   108.79 (+2.42%)
TSLA   726.32 (+11.69%)
NVDA   168.21 (+5.93%)
NIO   22.91 (+10.30%)
BABA   105.51 (+3.20%)
AMD   84.44 (+3.52%)
MU   56.87 (+2.01%)
CGC   3.60 (+6.82%)
T   19.90 (+2.68%)
GE   66.52 (+0.79%)
F   11.51 (+2.49%)
DIS   93.82 (-0.55%)
AMC   12.57 (+0.32%)
PFE   48.16 (+3.50%)
PYPL   72.98 (+0.11%)
NFLX   170.80 (-2.68%)
S&P 500   3,762.88 (+2.40%)
DOW   30,459.43 (+1.91%)
QQQ   281.89 (+2.62%)
AAPL   135.76 (+3.19%)
MSFT   253.10 (+2.20%)
META   159.19 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,238.96 (+4.48%)
AMZN   108.79 (+2.42%)
TSLA   726.32 (+11.69%)
NVDA   168.21 (+5.93%)
NIO   22.91 (+10.30%)
BABA   105.51 (+3.20%)
AMD   84.44 (+3.52%)
MU   56.87 (+2.01%)
CGC   3.60 (+6.82%)
T   19.90 (+2.68%)
GE   66.52 (+0.79%)
F   11.51 (+2.49%)
DIS   93.82 (-0.55%)
AMC   12.57 (+0.32%)
PFE   48.16 (+3.50%)
PYPL   72.98 (+0.11%)
NFLX   170.80 (-2.68%)
S&P 500   3,762.88 (+2.40%)
DOW   30,459.43 (+1.91%)
QQQ   281.89 (+2.62%)
AAPL   135.76 (+3.19%)
MSFT   253.10 (+2.20%)
META   159.19 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,238.96 (+4.48%)
AMZN   108.79 (+2.42%)
TSLA   726.32 (+11.69%)
NVDA   168.21 (+5.93%)
NIO   22.91 (+10.30%)
BABA   105.51 (+3.20%)
AMD   84.44 (+3.52%)
MU   56.87 (+2.01%)
CGC   3.60 (+6.82%)
T   19.90 (+2.68%)
GE   66.52 (+0.79%)
F   11.51 (+2.49%)
DIS   93.82 (-0.55%)
AMC   12.57 (+0.32%)
PFE   48.16 (+3.50%)
PYPL   72.98 (+0.11%)
NFLX   170.80 (-2.68%)
S&P 500   3,762.88 (+2.40%)
DOW   30,459.43 (+1.91%)
QQQ   281.89 (+2.62%)
AAPL   135.76 (+3.19%)
MSFT   253.10 (+2.20%)
META   159.19 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,238.96 (+4.48%)
AMZN   108.79 (+2.42%)
TSLA   726.32 (+11.69%)
NVDA   168.21 (+5.93%)
NIO   22.91 (+10.30%)
BABA   105.51 (+3.20%)
AMD   84.44 (+3.52%)
MU   56.87 (+2.01%)
CGC   3.60 (+6.82%)
T   19.90 (+2.68%)
GE   66.52 (+0.79%)
F   11.51 (+2.49%)
DIS   93.82 (-0.55%)
AMC   12.57 (+0.32%)
PFE   48.16 (+3.50%)
PYPL   72.98 (+0.11%)
NFLX   170.80 (-2.68%)

Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 announced a new head for the company’s troubled retail business, which has been overburdened with excess capacity of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic. Jassy said in a message sent to employees that Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of the consumer division. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Tuesday announced a new head for the company’s troubled retail business, which has been overburdened with excess capacity of warehouse space after a massive expansion during the pandemic.

Doug Herrington will become the new CEO of the consumer division, which will now be called “Worldwide Amazon Stores,” Jassy said in a message sent to employees.

“He is a builder of great teams and brings substantial retail, grocery, demand generation, product development, and Amazon experience to bear,” Jassy said in the note that was later posted on the company's website.

Herrington, who has led the company’s North American Consumer business since 2015, will replace Dave Clark, who resigned from the company earlier this month after 23 years. Days later, Clark announced he would join the logistics startup Flexport as its new CEO.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.