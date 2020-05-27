AMD’S Su, Discovery’s Zaslav among highest paid CEOs

In this May 1, 2019 photo, Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq, in New York. The typical pay package for CEOs at the biggest U.S. companies topped $12.3 million in 2019, and the gap between the boss and their workforces widened further, according to AP’s annual survey of executive compensation. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
In this July 23, 2018 file photo shows Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson at the White House in Washington.
In this July 16, 2019, file photo General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit.
In this Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, file photo, David M. Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Communications, appears on stage at Discovery Communications 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif.
This June 5, 2012 file photo shows Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger in Washington.
In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings smiles during an interview in Barcelona, Spain.
In this June 19, 2017 file photo, Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, pauses before an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in Washington.
In this April 27, 2020 file photo, CVS CEO Larry Merlo listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
In this May 23, 2018, file photo IBM's President and CEO Virginia Rometty leaves after her meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
FILE- In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington.
Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2019, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP’s compensation study covered 329 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $12.3 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half were larger, and half were smaller.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
___
Top female CEOs:
1. Lisa T. Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$58.5 million.
Change from last year: 338%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 604 times, up from 165
Overall ranking: No. 1
___
2. Marillyn A. Hewson
Lockheed Martin
$24.4 million
Change from last year: 14%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 200 times, up from 191
Overall ranking: 22
___
3. Mary T. Barra
General Motors
$21.3 million
Change from last year: -2%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 203 times, down from 281
Overall ranking: 37
___
4. Virginia M. Rometty
IBM
$19.1 million
Change from last year: 9%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 354 times, up from 319
Overall ranking: 57
___
5. Phebe N. Novakovic
General Dynamics
$17.8 million
Change from last year: -14%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 157 times, down from 240
Overall ranking: 76
___
Top Male CEOs:
1. David Zaslav
Discovery
$45.8 million
Change from last year: -65%
His pay vs typical company worker: 578 times, down from 1,511
Overall ranking: No. 2
___
2. Robert Iger
Walt Disney
$45.6 million
Change from last year: -31%
His pay vs typical company worker: 911 times, down from 1,424 times
Overall ranking: No. 3
___
3. Shantanu Narayen
Adobe Inc.
$39.1 million
Change from last year: 38%
His pay vs typical company worker: 266 times, up from 200
Overall ranking: No. 4
___
4. Reed Hastings
Netflix
$38.6 million
Change from last year: 7%
His pay vs typical company worker: 190 times, up from 178
Overall ranking: No. 5
___
5. Larry J. Merlo
CVS Health
$36.5 million
Change from last year: 66%
His pay vs typical company worker: 790 times, up from 618
Overall ranking: No. 6
Note: CVS Health says pay figures filed in its proxy are misleading, in part because of a recent change in how it reports executive compensation. It says Merlo’s pay was “relatively consistent” with the two years prior after excluding some one-time events and that his pay ratio narrowed to 425 last year.
