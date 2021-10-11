S&P 500   4,410.36 (+0.43%)
DOW   34,922.88 (+0.51%)
QQQ   362.43 (+0.35%)
AAPL   144.48 (+1.11%)
MSFT   296.89 (+0.69%)
FB   329.92 (-0.04%)
GOOGL   2,808.53 (+0.46%)
TSLA   792.11 (+0.84%)
AMZN   3,280.00 (-0.26%)
NVDA   209.65 (+0.64%)
BABA   166.35 (+2.99%)
NIO   36.38 (+1.54%)
CGC   13.19 (-0.23%)
GE   105.61 (+0.85%)
AMD   106.51 (+1.38%)
MU   70.20 (+0.11%)
T   26.39 (-1.42%)
F   15.29 (+1.12%)
ACB   7.18 (-0.42%)
DIS   176.36 (-0.22%)
PFE   42.48 (+0.07%)
BA   231.22 (+2.13%)
AMC   38.26 (+2.88%)
Ameren announces changes in leadership, including next CEO

Monday, October 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The longtime chief executive officer for Ameren Corp. will become executive chairman, and another veteran of the utility will become CEO, the company announced Monday.

Marty Lyons will replace Warner Baxter as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the St. Louis-based company said. Lyons joined Ameren in 2001 as vice president and controller. He served as chief financial officer for a decade and is currently president of Ameren Missouri.

Under the new arrangement, Baxter will remain an employee of Ameren, and Lyons will report to him, the company said in a news release. Baxter has been with Ameren since 1995 and has been president and CEO since 2014.

The company said that working with Lyons, Baxter will oversee energy policy issues, the company's transition to a cleaner energy future, and other key strategic matters.

