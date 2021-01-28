American Airlines, Comcast rise, Tesla, McCormick fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down $28.73 to $835.43.
The electric car maker's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Comcast Corp., up $3.18 to $51.60.
The owner of NBC's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts forecasts.
Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.67 to $180.02.
The tool company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profits as the stay-at-home trend bolstered tool sales.
American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.54 to $18.10.
The airline's fourth-quarter loss wasn't as severe as Wall Street anticipated.
ServiceNow Inc., up $37.74 to $554.24.
The software company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts as billings and subscriptions grew.
McCormick & Co., down $3.05 to $91.02.
The spices and seasonings company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results and a disappointing profit forecast.
Hologic Inc., up $3.27 to $75.78.
The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid quarterly earnings.
Mastercard Inc., up $8.79 to $324.28.
The processor of debit and credit card payments beat Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.
