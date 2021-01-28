S&P 500   3,787.38 (+0.98%)
American Airlines, Comcast rise, Tesla, McCormick fall

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $28.73 to $835.43.

The electric car maker's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comcast Corp., up $3.18 to $51.60.

The owner of NBC's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts forecasts.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., up $6.67 to $180.02.

The tool company reported a surge in fourth-quarter profits as the stay-at-home trend bolstered tool sales.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.54 to $18.10.

The airline's fourth-quarter loss wasn't as severe as Wall Street anticipated.

ServiceNow Inc., up $37.74 to $554.24.

The software company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts as billings and subscriptions grew.

McCormick & Co., down $3.05 to $91.02.

The spices and seasonings company reported weak fourth-quarter financial results and a disappointing profit forecast.

Hologic Inc., up $3.27 to $75.78.

The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid quarterly earnings.

Mastercard Inc., up $8.79 to $324.28.

The processor of debit and credit card payments beat Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)1.4$835.43-3.3%N/A1,677.57Hold$312.40
Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)2.5$180.02+3.8%1.56%29.22Buy$180.79
Comcast (CMCSA)2.8$51.60+6.6%1.78%23.14Buy$51.38
Hologic (HOLX)1.9$75.78+4.5%N/A18.04Buy$79.88
American Airlines Group (AAL)1.2$18.10+9.3%N/A-1.31Hold$17.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 








