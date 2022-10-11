QQQ   264.91 (-0.56%)
AAPL   140.02 (-0.28%)
MSFT   227.69 (-0.68%)
META   130.03 (-2.81%)
GOOGL   97.98 (+0.12%)
AMZN   112.88 (-0.69%)
TSLA   223.55 (+0.26%)
NVDA   115.55 (-0.99%)
NIO   13.16 (-0.90%)
BABA   76.36 (-3.63%)
AMD   57.41 (-0.69%)
T   14.84 (-0.40%)
MU   53.31 (+3.76%)
CGC   2.53 (+4.98%)
F   11.74 (+3.35%)
GE   64.54 (-0.68%)
DIS   93.80 (-1.43%)
AMC   6.24 (-1.73%)
PYPL   83.91 (-0.72%)
PFE   41.99 (+0.57%)
NFLX   218.41 (-5.03%)
QQQ   264.91 (-0.56%)
AAPL   140.02 (-0.28%)
MSFT   227.69 (-0.68%)
META   130.03 (-2.81%)
GOOGL   97.98 (+0.12%)
AMZN   112.88 (-0.69%)
TSLA   223.55 (+0.26%)
NVDA   115.55 (-0.99%)
NIO   13.16 (-0.90%)
BABA   76.36 (-3.63%)
AMD   57.41 (-0.69%)
T   14.84 (-0.40%)
MU   53.31 (+3.76%)
CGC   2.53 (+4.98%)
F   11.74 (+3.35%)
GE   64.54 (-0.68%)
DIS   93.80 (-1.43%)
AMC   6.24 (-1.73%)
PYPL   83.91 (-0.72%)
PFE   41.99 (+0.57%)
NFLX   218.41 (-5.03%)
QQQ   264.91 (-0.56%)
AAPL   140.02 (-0.28%)
MSFT   227.69 (-0.68%)
META   130.03 (-2.81%)
GOOGL   97.98 (+0.12%)
AMZN   112.88 (-0.69%)
TSLA   223.55 (+0.26%)
NVDA   115.55 (-0.99%)
NIO   13.16 (-0.90%)
BABA   76.36 (-3.63%)
AMD   57.41 (-0.69%)
T   14.84 (-0.40%)
MU   53.31 (+3.76%)
CGC   2.53 (+4.98%)
F   11.74 (+3.35%)
GE   64.54 (-0.68%)
DIS   93.80 (-1.43%)
AMC   6.24 (-1.73%)
PYPL   83.91 (-0.72%)
PFE   41.99 (+0.57%)
NFLX   218.41 (-5.03%)
QQQ   264.91 (-0.56%)
AAPL   140.02 (-0.28%)
MSFT   227.69 (-0.68%)
META   130.03 (-2.81%)
GOOGL   97.98 (+0.12%)
AMZN   112.88 (-0.69%)
TSLA   223.55 (+0.26%)
NVDA   115.55 (-0.99%)
NIO   13.16 (-0.90%)
BABA   76.36 (-3.63%)
AMD   57.41 (-0.69%)
T   14.84 (-0.40%)
MU   53.31 (+3.76%)
CGC   2.53 (+4.98%)
F   11.74 (+3.35%)
GE   64.54 (-0.68%)
DIS   93.80 (-1.43%)
AMC   6.24 (-1.73%)
PYPL   83.91 (-0.72%)
PFE   41.99 (+0.57%)
NFLX   218.41 (-5.03%)

American Airlines hikes 3Q revenue forecast on strong summer

Tue., October 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure on July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. The airliner is raising its forecast of third-quarter revenue based on a strong summer for travel. American said Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, that revenue rose about 13% over the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic, but that costs also increased sharply. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday that its revenue rose faster than expected over much of the summer, but costs also increased sharply.

The airline said third-quarter revenue rose about 13% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, compared with its previous forecast of a 10% to 12% gain.

Airlines have benefited from strong demand and fewer flights than before the pandemic, which is causing average fares to rise. American said passenger-carrying capacity in the third quarter was 9.6% lower than the same period in 2019.

Even with higher costs, Texas-based American said its third-quarter pretax margin was roughly 4.5%, up from its previous prediction of 2% to 4%.

Cowen airline analyst Helane Becker said American's outlook was encouraging for other large carriers and that American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines “have the best potential for a positive surprise” during this month's round of financial reports.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. were down 1% in late-morning trading, slightly less than the decline in other leading U.S. airline stocks.

American is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 20.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Airlines (UAL)
2.7829 of 5 stars		$33.06-3.3%N/A-8.72Hold$52.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.