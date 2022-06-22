American Airlines testing face-scanning at DFW Airport

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Wednesday that customers with PreCheck can go through security checkpoints at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport with a face scan and phone app instead of showing their driver’s license or passport.

The airline said that it intends to expand the test, which started Wednesday, to airports in Miami, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere later this year.

American is portraying the service as a convenience factor that will help passengers get through security checkpoints more quickly. Privacy experts have expressed concern about personal information that people volunteer for a convenience benefit, and how that information is used and stored.

At DFW Airport, passengers will need PreCheck, the expedited-screening service sold by the Transportation Security Administration, and an American Airlines mobile app to use the facial-recognition technology.

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have used biometric technology for boarding at other airports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Delta Air Lines (DAL) 2.9283 of 5 stars $30.00 -0.2% N/A 37.97 Moderate Buy $52.47 JetBlue Airways (JBLU) 2.4198 of 5 stars $8.32 -1.0% N/A -14.10 Hold $17.50

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here