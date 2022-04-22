S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   334.08 (-0.02%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
American Express profits fall slightly, but spending jumps

Friday, April 22, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows an American Express card in New Orleans. American Express’ first quarter profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier, Friday, April 22, 2022, but the company saw a 30% jump in spending on their namesake cards in the quarter as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express' first-quarter profits fell roughly 6% from a year earlier, but the company saw a 30% jump in spending on its namesake cards in the quarter as its cardmembers returned to their habits of shopping, traveling and dining.

The New York-based company posted a profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.73 a share, down from $2.24 billion, or $2.74 a share, a year earlier. Last year's results had a one-time boost to AmEx's results, as the company released some of its reserves that it had set aside to cover potential losses earlier in the pandemic.

Travel and entertainment companies have been saying for months that U.S. consumers are eager to get back to traveling after the two-year coronavirus pandemic, and gauging from American Express' results, this appears to be true. Cardmembers spent $350 billion on their AmEx cards in the quarter, up 30% from a year earlier. The average AmEx card holder spent nearly $6,000 on their accounts last quarter, up 27% from a year earlier.

AmEx said March spending on its cards was an all-time high for the company.

“Our strong first-quarter results demonstrated the continued business momentum we’ve achieved over the last several quarters despite the uncertain macro environment,” AmEx CEO Steve Squeri said in a statement.

Travel spending is still down from their 2019 levels, but has mostly recovered from the pandemic, according to AmEx's results. The company said it expects T&E spending to accelerate in the second half of the year, as more countries open up travel and people return to pre-pandemic habits.

AmEx also reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance, saying it expects to post earnings of between $9.25 and $9.65 a share for 2022.

