Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. TravelBoast: My Journey Routes, ALEXSANDR KUZNETSOV

10. Cash App, Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. DIY Joystick, Crazy Labs

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Stickman Combat Legend, Le Anh Pham

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Going Balls, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

8. Hole.io, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

