Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Lensa AI: Photo & Video Editor, Prisma labs, inc.

2. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. AI Art - AI Generator by Aiby, AIBY

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Meitu- Photo Editor & AI Art, Xiamen Meitu Technology Co., Ltd.

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

8. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

