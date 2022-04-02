S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Live updates | Russian official says future of ISS uncertain
MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?
Live updates | Ukraine recaptures city of Brovary near Kyiv
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Live updates | Russian official says future of ISS uncertain
MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?
Live updates | Ukraine recaptures city of Brovary near Kyiv
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Live updates | Russian official says future of ISS uncertain
MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?
Live updates | Ukraine recaptures city of Brovary near Kyiv
S&P 500   4,545.86
DOW   34,818.27
QQQ   361.85
3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Live updates | Russian official says future of ISS uncertain
MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?
Live updates | Ukraine recaptures city of Brovary near Kyiv

Applebee's franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Saturday, April 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Applebee's has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn't work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, the now-former manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He was outraged as he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.