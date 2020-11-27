Asia Today: Speed of viral spread causes concern in S. Korea

People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch Christmas decorations at a store in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. South Korea's daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country's prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus cross a road in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. South Korea's daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country's prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk through a market in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. South Korea's daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country's prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Health workers take a break from taking nasal swab samples from passengers to test for for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at a train station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Health workers takes a nasal swab sample of a woman passenger to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A police officer helps a woman passenger get up to proceed to give her nasal swab sample for COVID-19 testing at a railway station in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases for the third straight day, the speed of viral spread unseen since the worst wave of the outbreak in spring.
The 504 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought the national caseload to 33,375, including 522 deaths.
Around 330 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million population, where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions linked to hospitals, schools, saunas, gyms and army units.
Infections were also reported in other major cities including Daegu, which was the epicenter of the country’s previous major outbreak in late February and March.
The recent spike in infections came after the government eased social distancing restrictions to the lowest levels in October to support a weak economy, allowing high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and spectators to return to sports.
Officials reimposed some of the restrictions this week and could be forced to clamp down on economic activities further if transmissions don’t slow.
___
Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind
Just when investors thought that the price of gold couldn’t go any higher, the Federal Reserve added fuel to the fire. On July 29, the Fed said there was not sufficient evidence of an economic recovery to warrant changing their current policies.
Not only does that mean that interest rates will stay at or nor zero, but that the Fed may initiate other actions as well. In his statement after the Fed meeting, chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed was “not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”
And while the novel coronavirus was certainly a factor, it’s not the only factor. The Fed is looking intently at the collateral damage from the lockdown measures in March and April. Over 14 million Americans who had jobs in February are unemployed. And many of those jobs will not be coming back.
This is creating the perfect scenario for gold and gold stocks. The price of gold has surged over 25% in 2020. At the time of this writing, it sits at $1,953 per ounce. Of course as soon as gold starts to near $2,000 the cries that the rally is over begin.
Are they right again? Maybe, but I’m a little skeptical. Gold always climbs during times of uncertainty. That’s true today more than ever. We’re months away from a presidential election. We’re learning how to live with a novel virus for which there is no vaccine. We have social unrest that has turned into riots in many major cities.
With that in mind, here are seven of the best gold stocks that you can invest in right now.
View the "7 Gold Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Changes Its Mind".