Auto parts manufacture accused of using child labor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts manufacturer and supplier to Hyundai and Kia, of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory.

The lawsuit was accompanied by a proposed settlement. A lawyer for the company signed the consent decree in which the company agreed to not hire underage workers, verify the ages of workers hired through a staffing agency and to fire or discipline any managers aware of the use of underage workers.

A federal judge has not yet signed off on the agreement.

The company’s website says the factory employs about 650 people and is a large manufacturer of headlights, rear combination lights and side mirrors for Hyundai and Kia.

The lawsuit comes after a report by Reuters accused the auto parts supplier of using child labor at a plant in Luverne, Alabama.

An email to the attorney representing SL Alabama was not immediately returned. Hyundai issued a statement saying, “Hyundai does not tolerate illegal employment practices in any Hyundai entity. We have policies and procedures in place that require compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.”

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here