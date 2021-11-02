Autonomous vehicle maker Nuro secures $600M for expansion

S&P 500   4,622.88 (+0.20%)
DOW   35,900.32 (-0.04%)
QQQ   387.44 (+0.00%)
AAPL   149.38 (+0.28%)
MSFT   331.73 (+0.72%)
FB   329.79 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,905.37 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,156.96 (-4.27%)
AMZN   3,301.65 (-0.50%)
NVDA   260.84 (+1.00%)
BABA   166.28 (-2.29%)
NIO   40.70 (-0.34%)
CGC   13.10 (-1.13%)
GE   106.09 (-0.13%)
AMD   125.81 (+0.46%)
MU   70.53 (-0.24%)
T   25.41 (+0.16%)
F   17.95 (+0.00%)
ACB   6.86 (-1.86%)
DIS   169.92 (-0.16%)
PFE   44.92 (+2.93%)
AMC   37.77 (+1.89%)
BA   214.73 (+0.07%)
S&P 500   4,622.88 (+0.20%)
DOW   35,900.32 (-0.04%)
QQQ   387.44 (+0.00%)
AAPL   149.38 (+0.28%)
MSFT   331.73 (+0.72%)
FB   329.79 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,905.37 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,156.96 (-4.27%)
AMZN   3,301.65 (-0.50%)
NVDA   260.84 (+1.00%)
BABA   166.28 (-2.29%)
NIO   40.70 (-0.34%)
CGC   13.10 (-1.13%)
GE   106.09 (-0.13%)
AMD   125.81 (+0.46%)
MU   70.53 (-0.24%)
T   25.41 (+0.16%)
F   17.95 (+0.00%)
ACB   6.86 (-1.86%)
DIS   169.92 (-0.16%)
PFE   44.92 (+2.93%)
AMC   37.77 (+1.89%)
BA   214.73 (+0.07%)
S&P 500   4,622.88 (+0.20%)
DOW   35,900.32 (-0.04%)
QQQ   387.44 (+0.00%)
AAPL   149.38 (+0.28%)
MSFT   331.73 (+0.72%)
FB   329.79 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,905.37 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,156.96 (-4.27%)
AMZN   3,301.65 (-0.50%)
NVDA   260.84 (+1.00%)
BABA   166.28 (-2.29%)
NIO   40.70 (-0.34%)
CGC   13.10 (-1.13%)
GE   106.09 (-0.13%)
AMD   125.81 (+0.46%)
MU   70.53 (-0.24%)
T   25.41 (+0.16%)
F   17.95 (+0.00%)
ACB   6.86 (-1.86%)
DIS   169.92 (-0.16%)
PFE   44.92 (+2.93%)
AMC   37.77 (+1.89%)
BA   214.73 (+0.07%)
S&P 500   4,622.88 (+0.20%)
DOW   35,900.32 (-0.04%)
QQQ   387.44 (+0.00%)
AAPL   149.38 (+0.28%)
MSFT   331.73 (+0.72%)
FB   329.79 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,905.37 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,156.96 (-4.27%)
AMZN   3,301.65 (-0.50%)
NVDA   260.84 (+1.00%)
BABA   166.28 (-2.29%)
NIO   40.70 (-0.34%)
CGC   13.10 (-1.13%)
GE   106.09 (-0.13%)
AMD   125.81 (+0.46%)
MU   70.53 (-0.24%)
T   25.41 (+0.16%)
F   17.95 (+0.00%)
ACB   6.86 (-1.86%)
DIS   169.92 (-0.16%)
PFE   44.92 (+2.93%)
AMC   37.77 (+1.89%)
BA   214.73 (+0.07%)

Autonomous vehicle maker Nuro secures $600M for expansion

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

SILIVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Electric vehicle maker Nuro said Tuesday it had secured $600 million in funding from Google, Kroger and others to continue the development of its autonomous delivery vehicle service.

The Silicon Valley robotics company has already made thousands of grocery deliveries with Kroger as a part of a 2018 partnership.

“Demand for local deliveries is exploding,” said Griffin Schroeder, partner at Tiger Global, which led the new round of financing. “Nuro is the bridge to an era of sustainable, low cost, autonomous local delivery.”

Nuro also signed a five-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to support the ongoing development of the zero-occupant, autonomous delivery vehicles and said it will explore opportunities with the tech giant to “strengthen and transform local commerce.”

Nuro recently announced a partnership with FedEx and has piloted pizza delivery with Domino’s in Houston.

In August, Nuro said it had invested $40 million in a manufacturing facility and closed-course test track, both in southern Nevada.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for Nuro to run its low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles that were designed without accommodations for human drivers. The delivery vehicles, dubbed “R2," are equipped with laser, camera and radar sensors, but have no side and rear-view mirrors, windshield wipers, steering wheels or brake pedals.

The battery-powered vehicles, at 3.6 feet wide and about 9 feet long (1.1 meter wide and 2.7 meters long), are significantly shorter and thinner than a Mini Cooper, but more than a foot taller. They are permitted to travel up to 25 miles per hour and can be monitored and controlled remotely by a human operator, if needed.

Nuro has piloted autonomous local delivery in Texas, Arizona, and California.

Many companies have been ramping up efforts to get their products to consumers faster and without human contact in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which kept people from running basic errands like grocery shopping or picking up food orders at restaurants.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Kroger right now?

Before you consider The Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Kroger wasn't on the list.

While The Kroger currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Kroger (KR)2.6$40.93+1.2%2.05%27.47Hold$38.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.