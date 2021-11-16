Axon, Peloton rise; Desktop Metal, Freeport-McMoRan fall

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Axon Enterprise Inc., up $10.38 to $177.79.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.

Home Depot Inc., up $21.25 to $392.33. The home improvement retailer reported encouraging third-quarter financial results supported by a strong housing market.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.36 to $54.85.

The exercise bike and treadmill company announced a public offering of $1 billion of its stock.

Desktop Metal Inc., down $1.19 to $6.83.

The 3-D printing company’s third-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

Tapestry Inc., up 69 cents to $45.59.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands rose following a solid government report on retail sales for October.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.26 to $39.60.

Copper prices fell and weighed down the metals miner.

TransDigm Group Inc., down $6.65 to $647.09.

The aircraft component maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Porch Group Inc., up $1.90 to $25.66.

The software company's third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

