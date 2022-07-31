S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
Germany argues over nuclear shutdown amid gas supply worries
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Need to Learn a Language Fast? Try Speakly.
Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Twitter's Up For Third Week In A Row: What's Next For The Stock?

Banana Boat recalls scalp sunscreen spray for cancer risk

Sun., July 31, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is recalling a scalp spray because it contains trace amounts of benzene, a chemical which can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. announced the voluntary recall Friday. It said benzene was detected in internal reviews of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30.

Three batches of the spray are included in the recall, with lot codes 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF. Edgewell said no other batches of this spray, and no other Banana Boat products, are included in the recall.

Edgewell didn’t say how many cans it is recalling. The Associated Press left a message with the company seeking comment.

Shelton, Connecticut-based Edgewell said it hasn’t received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. The company has directed retailers to remove the spray from their shelves. It’s also offering to reimburse customers who have already bought the product.

The recall comes a little over a year after Johnson & Johnson recalled five sunscreens because they were found to contain benzene. That recall included Aveeno and Neutrogena products in aerosol cans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
2.2955 of 5 stars		$39.78-1.9%1.51%18.33Moderate Buy$44.33
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.4397 of 5 stars		$174.52+0.2%2.59%25.40Moderate Buy$189.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.