Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession

S&P 500   3,883.99 (-0.88%)
DOW   32,065.38 (-0.59%)
QQQ   291.64 (-0.35%)
AAPL   149.55 (-0.69%)
MSFT   250.48 (-0.73%)
META   182.78 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   92.02 (-0.32%)
AMZN   91.80 (-0.49%)
TSLA   175.72 (+1.62%)
NVDA   232.24 (-0.90%)
NIO   8.50 (-3.30%)
BABA   83.39 (+0.02%)
AMD   83.76 (-0.32%)
T   18.46 (+0.76%)
F   12.20 (-2.01%)
MU   55.58 (-0.04%)
CGC   2.07 (-2.82%)
GE   93.01 (+1.58%)
DIS   94.14 (-2.08%)
AMC   5.38 (-4.78%)
PYPL   74.57 (-1.79%)
PFE   39.54 (+0.20%)
NFLX   293.51 (-1.43%)
S&P 500   3,883.99 (-0.88%)
DOW   32,065.38 (-0.59%)
QQQ   291.64 (-0.35%)
AAPL   149.55 (-0.69%)
MSFT   250.48 (-0.73%)
META   182.78 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   92.02 (-0.32%)
AMZN   91.80 (-0.49%)
TSLA   175.72 (+1.62%)
NVDA   232.24 (-0.90%)
NIO   8.50 (-3.30%)
BABA   83.39 (+0.02%)
AMD   83.76 (-0.32%)
T   18.46 (+0.76%)
F   12.20 (-2.01%)
MU   55.58 (-0.04%)
CGC   2.07 (-2.82%)
GE   93.01 (+1.58%)
DIS   94.14 (-2.08%)
AMC   5.38 (-4.78%)
PYPL   74.57 (-1.79%)
PFE   39.54 (+0.20%)
NFLX   293.51 (-1.43%)
S&P 500   3,883.99 (-0.88%)
DOW   32,065.38 (-0.59%)
QQQ   291.64 (-0.35%)
AAPL   149.55 (-0.69%)
MSFT   250.48 (-0.73%)
META   182.78 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   92.02 (-0.32%)
AMZN   91.80 (-0.49%)
TSLA   175.72 (+1.62%)
NVDA   232.24 (-0.90%)
NIO   8.50 (-3.30%)
BABA   83.39 (+0.02%)
AMD   83.76 (-0.32%)
T   18.46 (+0.76%)
F   12.20 (-2.01%)
MU   55.58 (-0.04%)
CGC   2.07 (-2.82%)
GE   93.01 (+1.58%)
DIS   94.14 (-2.08%)
AMC   5.38 (-4.78%)
PYPL   74.57 (-1.79%)
PFE   39.54 (+0.20%)
NFLX   293.51 (-1.43%)
S&P 500   3,883.99 (-0.88%)
DOW   32,065.38 (-0.59%)
QQQ   291.64 (-0.35%)
AAPL   149.55 (-0.69%)
MSFT   250.48 (-0.73%)
META   182.78 (+0.60%)
GOOGL   92.02 (-0.32%)
AMZN   91.80 (-0.49%)
TSLA   175.72 (+1.62%)
NVDA   232.24 (-0.90%)
NIO   8.50 (-3.30%)
BABA   83.39 (+0.02%)
AMD   83.76 (-0.32%)
T   18.46 (+0.76%)
F   12.20 (-2.01%)
MU   55.58 (-0.04%)
CGC   2.07 (-2.82%)
GE   93.01 (+1.58%)
DIS   94.14 (-2.08%)
AMC   5.38 (-4.78%)
PYPL   74.57 (-1.79%)
PFE   39.54 (+0.20%)
NFLX   293.51 (-1.43%)

Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession

Fri., March 10, 2023 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover

Recent Videos

Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Rocket Lab Stock Could Go to the Moon, Patience Required
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: