Bankruptcy court OKs Hertz's reorganization plan





Hertz will likely emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the month after a bankruptcy court confirmed the reorganization plan for the beleaguered car rental company.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, said Thursday that its plan will eraser more than $5 billion in debt and provide more than $2.2 billion in liquidity. Creditors will be paid in full and existing shareholders will receive more than $1 billion in value.

Hertz was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

It announced in March that it might sell a controlling stake in the company to two investment firms for $4.2 billion. Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities would have the chance to buy the entire reorganized car rental company, but no less than a majority of its shares. The proposed investment, combined with a new $1 billion first-lien financing, a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, and a new asset-backed securitization facility to finance its U.S. vehicle fleet, was eyed as a way to provide the funding needed for the company to complete its restructuring.

Hertz's emergency from bankruptcy protection comes at a time when Americans are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and eager to start traveling again. Demand for car rentals is surging, and with limited supply, prices are skyrocketing.

The Florida company runs the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Hertz Global (HTZ) 0.8 $6.62 -1.3% N/A -0.83 Hold $2.00

An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency HigherThere is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.