Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto's weedkiller, PCB cases

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto's weedkiller, PCB cases.

