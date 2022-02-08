QQQ   357.51 (+0.67%)
AAPL   174.21 (+1.49%)
MSFT   303.70 (+0.91%)
FB   219.23 (-2.53%)
GOOGL   2,771.74 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,197.08 (+1.21%)
TSLA   919.21 (+1.31%)
NVDA   247.36 (+0.03%)
BABA   120.61 (+5.04%)
NIO   24.51 (+2.17%)
AMD   126.57 (+2.34%)
CGC   7.65 (-2.55%)
MU   83.24 (+2.93%)
GE   99.24 (-0.66%)
T   24.04 (+0.46%)
F   17.73 (-0.89%)
DIS   141.75 (-0.53%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.26 (-3.66%)
ACB   4.14 (-0.96%)
BA   212.32 (+0.19%)
QQQ   357.51 (+0.67%)
AAPL   174.21 (+1.49%)
MSFT   303.70 (+0.91%)
FB   219.23 (-2.53%)
GOOGL   2,771.74 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,197.08 (+1.21%)
TSLA   919.21 (+1.31%)
NVDA   247.36 (+0.03%)
BABA   120.61 (+5.04%)
NIO   24.51 (+2.17%)
AMD   126.57 (+2.34%)
CGC   7.65 (-2.55%)
MU   83.24 (+2.93%)
GE   99.24 (-0.66%)
T   24.04 (+0.46%)
F   17.73 (-0.89%)
DIS   141.75 (-0.53%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.26 (-3.66%)
ACB   4.14 (-0.96%)
BA   212.32 (+0.19%)
QQQ   357.51 (+0.67%)
AAPL   174.21 (+1.49%)
MSFT   303.70 (+0.91%)
FB   219.23 (-2.53%)
GOOGL   2,771.74 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,197.08 (+1.21%)
TSLA   919.21 (+1.31%)
NVDA   247.36 (+0.03%)
BABA   120.61 (+5.04%)
NIO   24.51 (+2.17%)
AMD   126.57 (+2.34%)
CGC   7.65 (-2.55%)
MU   83.24 (+2.93%)
GE   99.24 (-0.66%)
T   24.04 (+0.46%)
F   17.73 (-0.89%)
DIS   141.75 (-0.53%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.26 (-3.66%)
ACB   4.14 (-0.96%)
BA   212.32 (+0.19%)
QQQ   357.51 (+0.67%)
AAPL   174.21 (+1.49%)
MSFT   303.70 (+0.91%)
FB   219.23 (-2.53%)
GOOGL   2,771.74 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,197.08 (+1.21%)
TSLA   919.21 (+1.31%)
NVDA   247.36 (+0.03%)
BABA   120.61 (+5.04%)
NIO   24.51 (+2.17%)
AMD   126.57 (+2.34%)
CGC   7.65 (-2.55%)
MU   83.24 (+2.93%)
GE   99.24 (-0.66%)
T   24.04 (+0.46%)
F   17.73 (-0.89%)
DIS   141.75 (-0.53%)
AMC   16.43 (+10.19%)
PFE   51.26 (-3.66%)
ACB   4.14 (-0.96%)
BA   212.32 (+0.19%)

BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NoteIt - Drawing App, Vitor Bukovitz

2. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

2. Furniture Mod for Minecraft, Mykyta Shkinder

3. Disney+, Disney

4. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

5. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Airport Security, Kwalee Ltd

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Grass Cutting 3D - Fun Puzzle, 峰 廖

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)2.3$140.85-0.4%N/A37.46Hold$306.94
Alphabet (GOOGL)2.4$2,771.74-0.4%N/A24.70Buy$3,400.28
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.