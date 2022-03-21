S&P 500   4,463.12
Berkshire Hathaway buying Alleghany in $11.6B deal

Monday, March 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. Berkshire Hathaway will release Warren Buffett's well-read annual letter to shareholders on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The letter will likely provide Buffett's latest insights into the economy, an update on the performance of Berkshire's 90-odd businesses and details about the company's first in-person annual meeting since before the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is buying the insurance company Alleghany in a deal valued at approximately $11.6 billion.

“Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett said in a prepared statement on Monday. "Throughout 85 years the Kirby family has created a business that has many similarities to Berkshire Hathaway.."

Berkshire will pay $848.02 per Alleghany Corp. share.

Alleghany, based in New York City, will operate as an independent subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway after the transaction's closing. It has 25 days to actively solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals under a “go-shop" provision.

Both companies' boards approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Alleghany shareholders.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)1.3$512,991.00-1.1%N/A8.59N/AN/A
Alleghany (Y)2.2$676.75-0.1%N/A9.08Buy$857.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

