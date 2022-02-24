S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
Beyond Meat falls short in Q4 due to weak retail demand

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat said Thursday that its sales dropped in the fourth quarter due to weak U.S. retail demand.

El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat said its net revenue fell 1.2% to $100.7 million in the October-December period. That was shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $101 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said restaurant sales are showing promise as its products roll out to more locations. Panda Express began selling Beyond Meat orange chicken at 70 U.S. locations in October, for example. Beyond Meat's U.S. food service sales rose 35% for the quarter.

But the company said that couldn't make up for a 19.5% decline in sales at U.S. groceries and other retailers.

In a statement, Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said the company believes weak retail sales __ for its own products and that of competitors __ is a “temporary disruption.”

But in a research note Thursday, J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman noted that Beyond Meat rival Maple Leaf Foods also reported a “pronounced slowdown” in plant-based meat sales. Maple Leaf Foods, which also reported fourth quarter earnings Thursday, said it was reevaluating plant-based meat retail sales.

“It’s unclear to us if this issue can be fixed in the near-term," Goldman wrote.

Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $80.4 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.27 per share, was also far larger than the 70-cent loss Wall Street was expecting.

Beyond Meat shares fell 12% in after-hours trading.

