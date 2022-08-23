Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B

S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.00 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.09 (-0.29%)
MSFT   276.05 (-0.61%)
META   160.82 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   113.84 (-0.35%)
AMZN   133.48 (+0.20%)
TSLA   889.67 (+2.29%)
NVDA   171.72 (+0.81%)
NIO   18.30 (-3.43%)
BABA   89.82 (-0.23%)
AMD   92.43 (-0.44%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.82 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.43 (+3.94%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.85 (-0.94%)
AMC   9.55 (-8.70%)
PYPL   93.18 (-0.43%)
PFE   48.03 (-1.78%)
NFLX   224.00 (-1.12%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.00 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.09 (-0.29%)
MSFT   276.05 (-0.61%)
META   160.82 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   113.84 (-0.35%)
AMZN   133.48 (+0.20%)
TSLA   889.67 (+2.29%)
NVDA   171.72 (+0.81%)
NIO   18.30 (-3.43%)
BABA   89.82 (-0.23%)
AMD   92.43 (-0.44%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.82 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.43 (+3.94%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.85 (-0.94%)
AMC   9.55 (-8.70%)
PYPL   93.18 (-0.43%)
PFE   48.03 (-1.78%)
NFLX   224.00 (-1.12%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.00 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.09 (-0.29%)
MSFT   276.05 (-0.61%)
META   160.82 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   113.84 (-0.35%)
AMZN   133.48 (+0.20%)
TSLA   889.67 (+2.29%)
NVDA   171.72 (+0.81%)
NIO   18.30 (-3.43%)
BABA   89.82 (-0.23%)
AMD   92.43 (-0.44%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.82 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.43 (+3.94%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.85 (-0.94%)
AMC   9.55 (-8.70%)
PYPL   93.18 (-0.43%)
PFE   48.03 (-1.78%)
NFLX   224.00 (-1.12%)
S&P 500   4,128.73 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,909.59 (-0.47%)
QQQ   314.00 (-0.11%)
AAPL   167.09 (-0.29%)
MSFT   276.05 (-0.61%)
META   160.82 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   113.84 (-0.35%)
AMZN   133.48 (+0.20%)
TSLA   889.67 (+2.29%)
NVDA   171.72 (+0.81%)
NIO   18.30 (-3.43%)
BABA   89.82 (-0.23%)
AMD   92.43 (-0.44%)
T   18.06 (-0.39%)
MU   57.82 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.43 (+3.94%)
F   15.32 (+1.59%)
GE   76.10 (+1.77%)
DIS   114.85 (-0.94%)
AMC   9.55 (-8.70%)
PYPL   93.18 (-0.43%)
PFE   48.03 (-1.78%)
NFLX   224.00 (-1.12%)

Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B

Tue., August 23, 2022 | Fatima Hussein, Associated Press


Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young, second from left, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022. The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March. “The President’s top economic priority continues to be tackling the challenge of inflation, without giving up the historic economic gains we’ve made over the past 18 months,” said Young. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March, due in part to stronger than expected revenues, reduced spending, and an economy that has recovered all of the jobs lost during the multi-year pandemic.

In full, this year's deficit will decline by $1.7 trillion, representing the single largest decline in the federal deficit in American history, the Office of Management and Budget says.

Despite the gains, the administration said Tuesday that it is forecasting a deficit of $1.03 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30. That number signifies a movement away from the record deficit in 2020, which reached $3.13 trillion.

The administration’s Mid-Session Review said much of the improvement in the deficit forecast for this year stemmed from the economy “transitioning from a historic and rapid recovery to stable and steady growth."

The administration sees inflation pressures remaining into 2023, however.

“The President’s top economic priority continues to be tackling the challenge of inflation, without giving up the historic economic gains we’ve made over the past 18 months,” said Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget in a statement.

“While costs are still too high for too many families, the President’s economic plan is working and we’re on the right track,” she said.

Because the projections of the Mid-Session Review were finalized in June, it does not include the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act and estimated $740 billion climate, healthcare and tax measure.

And while the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office in July said, that fast economic growth and higher tax revenues have caused the federal debt this year to be lower than forecast, the organization warns in its 30-year outlook that debt will soon spiral upward to new highs that could ultimately imperil the U.S. economy.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.