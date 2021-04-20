Biden nominates 4 for Tennessee Valley Authority board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated four people for the board of a federal utility.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden has picked Beth Geer, Robert Klein, Kimberly Lewis and Michelle Moore for five-year terms on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s nine-member board. The positions require Senate confirmation.

Geer is the chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore. She serves on Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee.

Klein is a retired line foreman for the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga. He also filled roles with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Lewis is the CEO of a Huntsville, Alabama, engineering and logistics company. She became the first Black female elected board chair of the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce and the first minority owner of Alabama’s WTZT-TV TV station.

Moore, who grew up in LaGrange, Georgia, and lives in Richmond, Virginia, heads a clean energy nonprofit after leading former President Barack Obama’s sustainability team.

The TVA board has two vacancies and two board members whose terms expire in May — chairman John Ryder, former Republican National Committee general counsel; and former coal company executive Kenneth Allen.

The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity for 10 million people in Tennessee and parts of six surrounding states.

