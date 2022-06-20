×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Lithuania defends ban on some goods to Russia's Kaliningrad
Asian markets mostly lower; bitcoin steady at $20,000
How much for gas? Around the world, pain is felt at the pump
Lithuania defends ban on some supplies to Russian territory
Asian markets mostly lower ahead of US holiday

Biden says he's considering a gasoline tax holiday

Monday, June 20, 2022 | Aamer Madhani, Associated Press


President Joe Biden talks to the media after walking on the beach with his granddaughter Natalie Biden, left, and his daughter Ashley Biden, right, Monday, June 20, 2022 at Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising oil prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.

“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.


Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.

“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.

“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed from Baltimore.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.