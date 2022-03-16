Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

S&P 500   4,333.36 (+1.66%)
DOW   33,936.80 (+1.17%)
QQQ   336.70 (+2.61%)
AAPL   157.92 (+1.82%)
MSFT   291.45 (+1.50%)
FB   200.07 (+4.19%)
GOOGL   2,641.52 (+2.23%)
AMZN   3,008.89 (+2.09%)
TSLA   834.97 (+4.13%)
NVDA   241.55 (+5.15%)
BABA   95.29 (+24.14%)
NIO   17.83 (+19.42%)
AMD   114.27 (+4.52%)
CGC   6.22 (+5.96%)
MU   78.61 (+7.52%)
GE   94.76 (+2.61%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.49 (+2.68%)
DIS   138.13 (+2.93%)
AMC   15.09 (+4.21%)
PFE   52.63 (+0.80%)
PYPL   105.00 (+4.52%)
BA   187.96 (+4.49%)
S&P 500   4,333.36 (+1.66%)
DOW   33,936.80 (+1.17%)
QQQ   336.70 (+2.61%)
AAPL   157.92 (+1.82%)
MSFT   291.45 (+1.50%)
FB   200.07 (+4.19%)
GOOGL   2,641.52 (+2.23%)
AMZN   3,008.89 (+2.09%)
TSLA   834.97 (+4.13%)
NVDA   241.55 (+5.15%)
BABA   95.29 (+24.14%)
NIO   17.83 (+19.42%)
AMD   114.27 (+4.52%)
CGC   6.22 (+5.96%)
MU   78.61 (+7.52%)
GE   94.76 (+2.61%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.49 (+2.68%)
DIS   138.13 (+2.93%)
AMC   15.09 (+4.21%)
PFE   52.63 (+0.80%)
PYPL   105.00 (+4.52%)
BA   187.96 (+4.49%)
S&P 500   4,333.36 (+1.66%)
DOW   33,936.80 (+1.17%)
QQQ   336.70 (+2.61%)
AAPL   157.92 (+1.82%)
MSFT   291.45 (+1.50%)
FB   200.07 (+4.19%)
GOOGL   2,641.52 (+2.23%)
AMZN   3,008.89 (+2.09%)
TSLA   834.97 (+4.13%)
NVDA   241.55 (+5.15%)
BABA   95.29 (+24.14%)
NIO   17.83 (+19.42%)
AMD   114.27 (+4.52%)
CGC   6.22 (+5.96%)
MU   78.61 (+7.52%)
GE   94.76 (+2.61%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.49 (+2.68%)
DIS   138.13 (+2.93%)
AMC   15.09 (+4.21%)
PFE   52.63 (+0.80%)
PYPL   105.00 (+4.52%)
BA   187.96 (+4.49%)
S&P 500   4,333.36 (+1.66%)
DOW   33,936.80 (+1.17%)
QQQ   336.70 (+2.61%)
AAPL   157.92 (+1.82%)
MSFT   291.45 (+1.50%)
FB   200.07 (+4.19%)
GOOGL   2,641.52 (+2.23%)
AMZN   3,008.89 (+2.09%)
TSLA   834.97 (+4.13%)
NVDA   241.55 (+5.15%)
BABA   95.29 (+24.14%)
NIO   17.83 (+19.42%)
AMD   114.27 (+4.52%)
CGC   6.22 (+5.96%)
MU   78.61 (+7.52%)
GE   94.76 (+2.61%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.49 (+2.68%)
DIS   138.13 (+2.93%)
AMC   15.09 (+4.21%)
PFE   52.63 (+0.80%)
PYPL   105.00 (+4.52%)
BA   187.96 (+4.49%)

Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes.

Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs.

The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday. Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer.

Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity — that's more than the average coal plant in the company's portfolio. For comparison sake, Dominion's nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.

The expansion includes 15 Dominion Energy Virginia projects, supplemented by power purchase agreements from third parties. Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said Dominion's own projects account for about 75% of the generating power.

The largest individual projects include the 150-megawatt Walnut Solar project in King and Queen County and the 100-megawatt Dulles Solar project in Loudoun County.

Ruby said the projects approved by the SCC are the second annual batch of projects contemplated under the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act, and that projects of a similar scale will be submitted by Dominion each year over the next 15 years.

The law calls for 16,100 megawatts in solar or wind energy projects to be in place or under way by 2035.

Should you invest $1,000 in ANN right now?

Before you consider ANN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANN wasn't on the list.

While ANN currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.