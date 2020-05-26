Big Oil loses appeal, climate suits go to California courts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said state courts are the proper forum for the lawsuits alleging Big Oil promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when producers knew it was causing damage.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP and Royal Dutch Shell and other companies had sought to move the cases to federal courts, where one judge had tossed a suit brought by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland.

The lawsuits claim the companies created a public nuisance and should pay for sea walls and other infrastructure to protect against the effects of climate change — construction that could cost tens of billions of dollars.

While the rulings in a pair of cases were seen as a victory by environmental groups, it could take years before they ever get to a jury, if they make it that far.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target BP (BP) 2.0 $23.38 +1.7% 10.69% -24.10 Hold $40.33 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.7 $46.13 +3.4% 7.54% 17.28 Hold $55.64 ConocoPhillips (COP) 2.9 $44.32 +2.4% 3.79% 13.89 Buy $56.55 Chevron (CVX) 2.8 $94.16 +4.3% 5.48% 45.93 Buy $113.05

7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now

If the title of this presentation piqued your interest, then you understand that there’s no such thing as risk-free investing. And that’s particularly true when you’re investing in stocks. The truth is sometimes the best thing that can happen is that your portfolio performs less badly than the market.



The goal of the risk-averse investor is not to avoid stocks, it’s to ensure that you retain the capital you gain, even if that means your portfolio does not grow as fast or as far as more aggressive stocks. You have to have a very low FOMO (fear of missing out) level.



With that in mind, there are still ways you can profit from this market without throwing caution to the wind. One is to look for stocks that have a low beta. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility in comparison to the rest of the market. A stock with a beta of 1, for example, means that investors can expect the price movement of the stock to be closely correlated to the market. A beta of more than 1 means the stock price will be more volatile (higher highs but lower lows).



What you’re looking for is a beta of less than 1. This means that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. While this may mean lower highs, it also generally means lower lows.



And many of these stocks are in defensive sectors. This means that their performance is consistent under both good and bad economic conditions.

View the "7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now".