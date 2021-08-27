Bill.com, Workday rise; Peloton Interactive, Ollie's fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $9.75 to $104.34.

The at-home exercise company was subpoenaed regarding its reporting of injuries associated with its products.

Gap Inc., up 16 cents to $26.51.

The clothing retailer reported results that easily beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year forecasts.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $5.20 to $72.54.

The discount chain reported earnings and revenue that fell short of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Bill.com Holdings Inc., up $64.93 to $283.98.

The accounting software company forecast full-year revenue far above Wall Street's estimates.

Workday Inc., up $22.52 to $269.28.

The finance and HR software maker reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed analysts' forecasts.

HP Inc., down 18 cents to $28.92.

The maker of PCs reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but its revenue fell short of forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $2.03 to $36.57.

Rising copper prices helped send stocks of mining companies higher.

Big Lots Inc., down $2.63 to $51.62.

The discount retailer missed analysts' estimates on earnings and sales and issued a weak forecast.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Peloton Interactive (PTON)2.7$104.34-8.5%N/A168.29Buy$139.45
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)2.5$72.54-6.7%N/A18.14Hold$93.00
Workday (WDAY)2.2$269.28+9.1%N/A-379.26Buy$289.77
Bill.com (BILL)2.1$283.98+29.6%N/A-346.32Buy$181.00
Big Lots (BIG)2.9$51.62-4.8%2.32%2.99Hold$61.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

