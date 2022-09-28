50% OFF
S&P 500   3,719.04 (+1.97%)
DOW   29,683.74 (+1.88%)
QQQ   279.92 (+1.98%)
AAPL   149.71 (-1.35%)
MSFT   240.95 (+1.92%)
META   141.55 (+5.32%)
GOOGL   100.00 (+2.56%)
AMZN   117.95 (+3.09%)
TSLA   288.68 (+2.03%)
NVDA   127.24 (+2.51%)
NIO   17.30 (+0.64%)
BABA   80.91 (+3.90%)
AMD   68.31 (+1.70%)
T   15.81 (+0.51%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.16 (+2.10%)
GE   64.48 (+0.02%)
DIS   99.37 (+3.67%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.10 (+6.24%)
PFE   44.40 (+0.70%)
NFLX   245.10 (+9.24%)
Biogen, Thor rise; Apple, Equitrans Midstream fall

Wed., September 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Apple Inc., down $1.92 to $149.84.

The technology giant is reportedly backing off a planned production increase of new iPhones because of weaker-than-expected demand.

Paychex Inc., up $4.06 to $117.38.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider reported encouraging fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Biogen Inc., up $78.82 to $276.61.

The biotechnology company soared after its partner gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 20 cents to $60.33

The egg producer's fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Equitrans Midstream Corp., down 22 cents to $7.59.

The natural gas pipeline company slipped after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects.

Devon Energy Corp., up $3.88 to $60.05.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Thor Industries Inc., up $2.93 to $74.68.

The Indiana-based RV maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

BTRS Holdings Inc., up $3.51 to $9.28

Private equity firm EQT is buying the business software company for about $1.7 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
1.975 of 5 stars		$7.61-2.6%7.88%-2.39Hold$9.29
Devon Energy (DVN)
3.2001 of 5 stars		$60.05+6.9%1.20%7.62Moderate Buy$77.06
Thor Industries (THO)
1.9101 of 5 stars		$74.58+3.9%2.31%3.81Hold$85.56
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)
2.0376 of 5 stars		$60.27-0.4%4.98%22.24Buy$50.00
