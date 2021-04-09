BJ's Wholesale CEO Lee Delaney dies unexpectedly at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly, the company said. Delaney was 49.

The company said in a press release Friday that Delaney died of “presumed natural causes” on Thursday, but did not elaborate when asked for details.

Delaney joined the warehouse membership club in 2016 and was promoted to president in 2019. Prior to that Delaney was a partner at Boston-based global business consulting firm Bain & Co. Delaney attended business school at Carnegie Mellon University.

“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney,” said Christopher Baldwin, executive chairman of the board. "Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community."

Chief Financial Officer Bob Eddy has been named interim CEO, effective immediately.

“Bob partnered closely with Lee and has played an integral role in transforming and growing BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Baldwin, adding that the company expects to announce permanent changes to its leadership soon.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ’s operates 221 clubs with 6 million members. The company had sales of $15.4 billion in fiscal 2021.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) 1.2 $44.28 -1.2% N/A 16.84 Buy $44.55

Cloud computing sounds complicated, and it has become more sophisticated as it evolves. However, the basic idea behind the cloud is the same. The “cloud” is a euphemistic term for the delivery of different services via the internet. In its early days, the cloud was used exclusively for data storage. Here’s an easy example of why this was important.Back when the internet was cutting its teeth, I worked in marketing communications. The need to comply with Total Quality Control Systems (TQCS) for our largest clients meant we had to save every version of our files. Every. Single. One. Now imagine that you’re producing a 120-page product catalog complete with photos and charts. Your hard drive is burning up just thinking about it. Yet that “data” had to be stored somewhere. And so we had a virtual server farm to try to warehouse all these graphic intensive (and memory sucking) files until we could archive them.Other than the storage nightmare, consider that it was a pain to work remotely. You could copy a file from the server, but then were you working on the right file? I’m sure at least one person is reading this who remembers this pain.The cloud takes that away. Cloud computing allows you to store files on a secure, remote server that everyone can access anywhere they have an internet connection. But it’s become so much more than that. Cloud computing now gives businesses a platform from which they can create applications and software. If that sounds confusing, I hope to simplify it in this presentation. To help you understand which cloud computing stocks, you may want to add to your portfolio, and we’ve created this special presentation. These are seven of the cloud computing stocks that will continue to grow with the sector.