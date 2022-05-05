Boeing expected to move headquarters from Chicago to DC area

S&P 500   4,132.43 (-3.90%)
DOW   32,846.37 (-3.57%)
QQQ   312.41 (-5.22%)
AAPL   156.82 (-5.54%)
MSFT   275.90 (-4.86%)
FB   207.28 (-7.22%)
GOOGL   2,326.36 (-4.86%)
AMZN   2,323.75 (-7.74%)
TSLA   874.60 (-8.19%)
NVDA   186.57 (-8.25%)
BABA   94.89 (-6.43%)
NIO   15.43 (-14.89%)
AMD   93.50 (-5.95%)
CGC   6.13 (-8.10%)
MU   71.25 (-3.22%)
T   19.90 (-0.25%)
GE   78.42 (-2.50%)
F   14.48 (-3.34%)
DIS   112.54 (-3.14%)
AMC   14.68 (-6.62%)
PFE   48.30 (-2.74%)
PYPL   84.81 (-8.53%)
NFLX   188.53 (-7.59%)
S&P 500   4,132.43 (-3.90%)
DOW   32,846.37 (-3.57%)
QQQ   312.41 (-5.22%)
AAPL   156.82 (-5.54%)
MSFT   275.90 (-4.86%)
FB   207.28 (-7.22%)
GOOGL   2,326.36 (-4.86%)
AMZN   2,323.75 (-7.74%)
TSLA   874.60 (-8.19%)
NVDA   186.57 (-8.25%)
BABA   94.89 (-6.43%)
NIO   15.43 (-14.89%)
AMD   93.50 (-5.95%)
CGC   6.13 (-8.10%)
MU   71.25 (-3.22%)
T   19.90 (-0.25%)
GE   78.42 (-2.50%)
F   14.48 (-3.34%)
DIS   112.54 (-3.14%)
AMC   14.68 (-6.62%)
PFE   48.30 (-2.74%)
PYPL   84.81 (-8.53%)
NFLX   188.53 (-7.59%)
S&P 500   4,132.43 (-3.90%)
DOW   32,846.37 (-3.57%)
QQQ   312.41 (-5.22%)
AAPL   156.82 (-5.54%)
MSFT   275.90 (-4.86%)
FB   207.28 (-7.22%)
GOOGL   2,326.36 (-4.86%)
AMZN   2,323.75 (-7.74%)
TSLA   874.60 (-8.19%)
NVDA   186.57 (-8.25%)
BABA   94.89 (-6.43%)
NIO   15.43 (-14.89%)
AMD   93.50 (-5.95%)
CGC   6.13 (-8.10%)
MU   71.25 (-3.22%)
T   19.90 (-0.25%)
GE   78.42 (-2.50%)
F   14.48 (-3.34%)
DIS   112.54 (-3.14%)
AMC   14.68 (-6.62%)
PFE   48.30 (-2.74%)
PYPL   84.81 (-8.53%)
NFLX   188.53 (-7.59%)
S&P 500   4,132.43 (-3.90%)
DOW   32,846.37 (-3.57%)
QQQ   312.41 (-5.22%)
AAPL   156.82 (-5.54%)
MSFT   275.90 (-4.86%)
FB   207.28 (-7.22%)
GOOGL   2,326.36 (-4.86%)
AMZN   2,323.75 (-7.74%)
TSLA   874.60 (-8.19%)
NVDA   186.57 (-8.25%)
BABA   94.89 (-6.43%)
NIO   15.43 (-14.89%)
AMD   93.50 (-5.95%)
CGC   6.13 (-8.10%)
MU   71.25 (-3.22%)
T   19.90 (-0.25%)
GE   78.42 (-2.50%)
F   14.48 (-3.34%)
DIS   112.54 (-3.14%)
AMC   14.68 (-6.62%)
PFE   48.30 (-2.74%)
PYPL   84.81 (-8.53%)
NFLX   188.53 (-7.59%)

Boeing expected to move headquarters from Chicago to DC area

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | David Koenig And Sarah Rankin, Associated Press

Boeing Co., a leading defense contractor and one of the world's two dominant manufacturers of airline planes, is expected to move its headquarters from Chicago to the Washington, D.C., area, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The decision could be announced as soon as later Thursday, according to one of the people. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly before Boeing's announcement.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

The decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

A move to Arlington, Virginia, would put Boeing executives close to officials for their key customer, the Pentagon, and the Federal Aviation Administration, which certifies Boeing passenger planes.

Boeing's roots are in the Seattle area, and it has assembly plants in Washington state and South Carolina. The company moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2001 after an unusually public search that also considered Dallas and Denver.

Boeing had 142,000 employees at the end of 2021, including 12% based outside the United States, according to a regulatory filing. The filing did not say how many work in Chicago.

“They won’t get pushback since their Chicago workforce and industry presence is minimal,” said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with consultant AeroDynamic Advisory. “Since D.C. is home to their biggest single customer, it makes some sense, but it’s a much less impressive move than going back to Seattle.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)
2.7048 of 5 stars		$150.61-4.1%N/A-18.21Buy$232.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.