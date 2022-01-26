S&P 500   4,356.45
DOW   34,297.73
QQQ   345.11
Abbott Laboratories Can be a Port in the Market Storm
Steel Dynamics Is A Value That Should Not Be Passed Up 
This Could Be The Last Time To Buy Verizon Below $54 
3 Beaten-Up Growth Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?
It’s Time to Catch Palantir Stock
Stocks fall sharply as a bout of market volatility continues
Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Boeing is reporting a $4.16 billion loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout from production flaws in one of its best-selling planes keeps getting worse.

The aircraft maker took a charge of $3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.

The company also said problems with the 787 will add $2 billion in unusual production costs, double the earlier projection.

Deliveries of new 787s were halted in May 2021 because of production flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage are joined. Boeing has been unable to come up with a fix that satisfies the Federal Aviation Administration.

In all, the Boeing loss compared with a loss of $8.44 billion a year ago, when the aircraft industry was bottoming out during the pandemic.

Boeing said that excluding certain items, it would have lost $7.69 per share, far exceeding Wall Street expectations for a loss of 36 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $4.16 billion, down 3% from a year ago. Analysts expected $16.54 billion.

Boeing is coming off a year in which aircraft sales rebounded after a slump caused by the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and a pandemic that crippled air travel. The Chicago-based company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the 787.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boeing (BA)2.3$204.100.0%N/A-13.83Buy$265.11
