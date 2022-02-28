S&P 500   4,373.94 (-0.24%)
DOW   33,892.60 (-0.49%)
QQQ   346.85 (+0.31%)
AAPL   164.88 (+0.02%)
MSFT   298.60 (+0.43%)
FB   210.25 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   2,698.60 (+0.35%)
AMZN   3,067.85 (-0.26%)
TSLA   871.00 (+7.55%)
NVDA   243.06 (+0.62%)
BABA   105.19 (-2.55%)
NIO   22.84 (+9.07%)
AMD   123.33 (+1.88%)
CGC   7.13 (-0.42%)
MU   88.71 (-1.54%)
GE   95.51 (-0.89%)
T   23.69 (-0.92%)
F   17.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   148.46 (-0.72%)
AMC   18.86 (+6.80%)
PFE   46.94 (-1.63%)
PYPL   111.66 (+0.65%)
ACB   3.80 (+0.80%)
BP, EPAM Systems fall; Tupperware, First Horizon rise

Monday, February 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

BP Plc., down $1.52 to $29.21.

The energy company is exiting its stake in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company, in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., down $3.27 to $26.08

The medical office owner is buying rival Healthcare Trust of America for about $17.6 billion.

First Horizon Corp., up $5.23 to $23.48.

The bank is being bought by TD Bank Group for $13.4 billion.

Renewable Energy Group Inc., up $17.69 to $61.50.

Chevron is buying the maker of biofuels and renewable chemicals for just under $3.2 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc., up $5.17 to $75.91.

The telehealth services provider is partnering with Amazon's Alexa to offer services.

Tupperware Brands Corp., up $1.87 to $18.23.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics announced a $75 million stock buyback plan.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $4.55 to $54.14.

The dentistry supplies maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

EPAM Systems Inc., down $174.68 to $207.75.

The information technology services provider withdrew its financial forecasts because of uncertainties from the conflict in Ukraine.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Renewable Energy Group (REGI)1.8$61.46+40.3%N/A15.64Buy$74.01
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)3.1$54.14-7.8%0.81%28.49Buy$67.33
Tupperware Brands (TUP)1.8$18.23+11.4%N/A60.77Buy$30.00
Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)2.1$26.08-11.1%4.64%57.96Hold$32.67
BP (BP)2.7$29.21-4.9%4.42%13.10Hold$33.54
