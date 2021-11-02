S&P 500   4,613.67
DOW   35,913.84
QQQ   387.43
High Yielding AbbVie Is A Steal At This Price 
American Water Works is a Strong Buy as Profits Continue to Flow
ON Semiconductors On Time With Q3 Results 
It’s Time To Start Buying High-Yield Newell Brands 
The Latest: Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate
US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week
Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
S&P 500   4,613.67
DOW   35,913.84
QQQ   387.43
High Yielding AbbVie Is A Steal At This Price 
American Water Works is a Strong Buy as Profits Continue to Flow
ON Semiconductors On Time With Q3 Results 
It’s Time To Start Buying High-Yield Newell Brands 
The Latest: Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate
US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week
Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
S&P 500   4,613.67
DOW   35,913.84
QQQ   387.43
High Yielding AbbVie Is A Steal At This Price 
American Water Works is a Strong Buy as Profits Continue to Flow
ON Semiconductors On Time With Q3 Results 
It’s Time To Start Buying High-Yield Newell Brands 
The Latest: Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate
US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week
Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
S&P 500   4,613.67
DOW   35,913.84
QQQ   387.43
High Yielding AbbVie Is A Steal At This Price 
American Water Works is a Strong Buy as Profits Continue to Flow
ON Semiconductors On Time With Q3 Results 
It’s Time To Start Buying High-Yield Newell Brands 
The Latest: Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate
US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week
Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll

BP profits surge as oil and gas prices bounce back

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 | The Associated Press


The logo of British Petroleum, BP, adorns a petrol station in west London, Aug. 4, 2020. Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster British oil giant BP's third-quarter profits, the company said Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster British oil giant BP's third-quarter profits, the company said Tuesday.

BP said its underlying replacement cost profits — the industry standard — jumped to $3.3 billion in the three months ending in September, up from just $86 million a year earlier, when oil prices had slumped because of the pandemic.

With its finances in better health, the company said it would reward shareholders with a $1.25 billion share-buyback program, which it said will be completed before it announces its full-year results.

“This has been another good quarter for BP — our businesses are generating strong underlying earnings and cash flow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations," BP chief executive Bernard Looney said.

Like others in the sector, BP has benefited from rising oil and gas prices in recent months, compared with last year when they fell sharply following the onset of the pandemic.

BP said that if the international Brent crude oil measure remains above $60 a barrel, it should be able to buy back around $1 billion shares each quarter and increase its dividend by 4% annually through 2025.

BP also said it has continued paying down its debt, which had jumped in early 2020 amid the oil price collapse. Its net debt stood at $32 billion, down from $32.7 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Should you invest $1,000 in BP right now?

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BP (BP)2.8$29.28+1.7%4.41%11.44Hold$34.73
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.