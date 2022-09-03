S&P 500   3,924.26
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022
Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Stocks shed early gains, end lower for 3rd straight week
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
California governor signs bill to keep last reactors running
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/2/2022

British airline passenger faces charges in Greece

Sat., September 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted, authorities said.

One of the charges, a felony, is endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday.

The easyJet flight to Paphos, Cyprus, was diverted to Thessaloniki late Friday after the passenger had apparently exhibited unruly behavior and fought with fellow passengers and the crew. The charge sheet says several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat.

The man is being held pending a Monday appearance before an examining magistrate, where he will answer the charges or be given a few days to do so, with the detention extended until then.

