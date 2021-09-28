QQQ   359.87 (-2.83%)
Brookdale, Synnex fall; Thor Industries, FactSet rise

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., up 15 cents to $14.31.

The automaker and partner SK Innovation announced plans to invest $11.4 billion ramping up electric vehicle production.

Thor Industries Inc., up $8.95 to $121.75.

The recreational vehicle maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $9.01 to $46.98.

The natural and organic food distributor gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc., down 14 cents to $6.

The retirement community owner announced an offering of $200 million in convertible senior notes.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., up $14.17 to $383.29.

The financial data firm's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Synnex Corp., down $7.72 to $105.53.

The high-tech contractor's third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $3.36 to $40.54.

The gold miner is merging with Agnico Eagle Mines.

Huntsman Corp., up $1.77 to $29.84.

Activist investor Starboard has reportedly taken a big stake in the chemicals company.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)2.0$6.00-2.3%N/A-3.06Buy$8.17
Thor Industries (THO)3.0$121.75+7.9%1.35%12.35Hold$136.86
Huntsman (HUN)2.7$29.84+6.3%2.51%10.54Buy$33.62
United Natural Foods (UNFI)1.3$46.98+23.7%N/A17.60Hold$28.63
SYNNEX (SNX)2.7$105.53-6.8%0.76%10.34Buy$130.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

