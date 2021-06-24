Buffett's Berkshire stays aggressive with stock repurchases

Thursday, June 24, 2021 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate is still aggressively buying back its own stock to make use of some of its huge pile of cash.

Berkshire has repurchased roughly $6.5 billion of its own shares so far in the second quarter. That follows $6.6 billion of repurchases in the first three months of the year and roughly $25 billion in repurchases last year.

The latest repurchases were revealed Wednesday when Buffett filed an update on his Berkshire holdings after he donated $4.1 billion worth of stock to five foundations he supports with annual gifts. Edward Jones analyst Jim Shanahan noted the filings showed there were now fewer shares outstanding than there were when Berkshire filed its first-quarter earnings report.

Berkshire has turned to repurchases in recent years as a way to make use of some of its roughly $145 billion pile of cash as Buffett has struggled to find major acquisitions for the company. And Buffett has long opposed paying a dividend at Berkshire because he believes the money will be worth more if it is reinvested by the company instead of being paid out to shareholders.

Shanahan said Berkshire's cash pile should shrink a bit during the second quarter because of the repurchases and other investments the company has disclosed recently.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate owns more than 90 companies outright, including Geico and several other insurers, major utilities, BNSF railroad and an assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses. Berkshire also holds major stock investments in Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola and other companies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks


7 Stocks That Still Have Upside For Investors to Buy

It can be fun to invest in some speculative stocks. But it should go without saying that those stocks shouldn’t make up the bulk of your portfolio. In fact, it’s important to find a few good stocks that make up the base of your portfolio. These are momentum stocks that are in a strong uptrend.

One way to find such stocks is to look at the most active stocks (or volume leaders). Shares of these companies are among the most traded or have the highest dollar volume of shares traded in a given trading day.

Any stock may crack this list from time to time (for example, when there’s new news about the company). However, stocks tend to find their way on this list consistently that bear watching. That’s because this list indicates that there is pressure among investors to buy or sell the stock. And that makes an investor’s decision very simple.

And that’s the reason we created this special presentation. The stocks on this list are among the most actively traded stocks on the market today. They also share a similar quality. They are coming off strong years in 2020 and seem to be showing some consolidation for another leg up.

View the "7 Stocks That Still Have Upside For Investors to Buy".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)0.9$413,890.00-1.2%N/A6.27N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.