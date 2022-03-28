Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Monday filed to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Missouri.

Valentine’s entrance to the race comes days after Republican candidate Eric Greitens was accused of physically assaulting members of his family, which added fresh urgency to a GOP push to ensure the party doesn’t nominate a damaged candidate who risks losing the otherwise safe Republican seat to a Democrat.

Greitens has so far ignored calls to end his campaign from virtually every notable Missouri Republican, including Sen. Roy Blunt, whose retirement left the seat open. Greitens has denied the accusations as “completely fabricated” and “baseless.”

Busch Valentine, daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies, also faces a number of Democratic rivals to get the party's nomination, but the field is thinning.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton dropped out of primary following her Monday filing and endorsed her.

“Eric Greitens simply cannot be our next senator, and I know that Trudy Busch Valentine gives us the best chance to win in November,” Sifton said in a statement.

Other Democratic candidates include Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran who as of January had raised the most money for the race.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, state Sen. Dave Schatz and U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are among other Republican candidates for Blunt's seat.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.