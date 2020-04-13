Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co, reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

